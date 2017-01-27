Friday, January 27, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 26, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,289.95 Deals 3,013.00 Volume 146,485,775.00 Value 1,187,613,941.24Market Cap 9,045,750,736,769.04TOP GAINERS FO 71.88 (6.68) 7UP 102.3 (0.9) GUARANTY 24.5 (0.61) CADBURY 9.44 (0.44) NASCON 8.23 (0.39) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 265.22 (-13.78) NESTLE 740 (-10) MRS 39.03 (-4.21) GUINNESS 66.55 (-3.5) TOTAL 285 (-2) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.5 £GBP 383.061 EURO 327.368 SWISS FRANC 304.9269 YEN 2.6816 Selling:$USD 305.5 £GBP 384.319 EURO 328.4431 SWISS FRANC 305.9283 YEN 2.6904 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.87 Natural Gas 3.453 (0.121) Gold 1187.00 (-10.80) Silver 16.83 (-0.15) Copper 2.699 (-0.011) Wheat 429.25 (4.75) Coffee 151.05 (-1.85) Cotton 74.75 (0.87) Cocoa 2133.00 (-59.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

POLL: Should Buhari send a video message to Nigerians?

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
POLL: Should Buhari send a video message to Nigerians?
January 27
10:48 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The rumour mill is rife with reports on the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on vacation in the UK.

While some have reported him dead, there are those saying he is in the hospital.

On Sunday, the presidency, which has consistently denied such news, released pictures of Buhari monitoring a Channels Television programme, where Femi Adesina, his spokesman, featured.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, has also issued several statements to counter reports about the president’s health, but the rumours keep resurfacing every day.

Some Nigerians have advised the president to speak from his base, but Adesina believes Buhari cannot be forced to talk.

“The president is in London on vacation. He is not in any hospital and he is not ill. The fact that he is a president, he still has his rights. Compelling him to come out and talk will be infringing on his rights,” he had told CNBC Africa in an interview.

“The president will talk if he wishes to. If he doesn’t wish to, nobody will compel him to talk.”

Should Buhari speak in a video message and put an end to the death reports? Should he wait and shame “naysayers” on his February 6 resumption date? Won’t that give the rumour mongers the opportunity to continue with their mischief, misleading gullible Nigerians? What are your thoughts?

Do you think Buhari should do a video message?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. teemony
    teemony January 27, 15:20

    Till 6th of February

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 27, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.10395.27336.56
LAGOS498610530
KANO497608525
PH500610530
ABUJA498610530
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.