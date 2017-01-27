POLL: Should Buhari send a video message to Nigerians?

Advertisement

The rumour mill is rife with reports on the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on vacation in the UK.

While some have reported him dead, there are those saying he is in the hospital.

On Sunday, the presidency, which has consistently denied such news, released pictures of Buhari monitoring a Channels Television programme, where Femi Adesina, his spokesman, featured.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, has also issued several statements to counter reports about the president’s health, but the rumours keep resurfacing every day.

Some Nigerians have advised the president to speak from his base, but Adesina believes Buhari cannot be forced to talk.

“The president is in London on vacation. He is not in any hospital and he is not ill. The fact that he is a president, he still has his rights. Compelling him to come out and talk will be infringing on his rights,” he had told CNBC Africa in an interview.

“The president will talk if he wishes to. If he doesn’t wish to, nobody will compel him to talk.”

Should Buhari speak in a video message and put an end to the death reports? Should he wait and shame “naysayers” on his February 6 resumption date? Won’t that give the rumour mongers the opportunity to continue with their mischief, misleading gullible Nigerians? What are your thoughts?

Do you think Buhari should do a video message? Yes

No

It doesn't matter View Results

Loading ... Loading ...