Zaki Biam killings: We’re losing value for human life, Buhari laments

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on traders at a market in Zaki Biam, Benue state, by unknown gunmen, lamenting that it appears Nigerians have lost value for human life.

Many people were feared killed in the attack which took place on Monday.

The president also commiserated with the people of the state and directed security agencies to immediately apprehend the perpetrators of the attack.

“The president condemns the wicked attack and directs security agencies to begin immediate investigation with a view to bringing the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book,” a statement issued by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, said.

“President Buhari, while sympathising with those who lost loved ones, also prays that Almighty God will comfort the grieving families and grant the souls of the victims eternal rest.”

The president also condemned the killings in other parts of the country and challenged security and law enforcement agencies “to rise to the occasion and end this blight on the image of the country”.

“We must condemn inhuman and unnecessary shedding of human blood all over the country. We seem to have lost value for human life, which is sacred. Man is the glory of God’s creation and nobody has the right to unjustly and unlawfully take another person’s life in a reckless manner,” he said.

Buhari urged “all citizens to learn to live together in peace and brotherhood and not allow little misunderstandings to degenerate into heartless acts capable of straining the bonds of nationhood”.

The attack in Zaki Biam happened a few days after a bloody clash in Ile-Ife, Osun state, which the police said resulted in the death of 46 people.