Tuesday, March 21, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MARCH 21, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,653.16 Deals 2,325.00 Volume 151,384,092.00 Value 1,857,230,771.31Market Cap 8,878,071,984,085.20TOP GAINERS DANGCEM 166 (6) BETAGLAS 42.18 (2) WAPCO 36 (1.5) GUARANTY 26.3 (0.5) DANGSUGAR 6.19 (0.19) TOP LOSERS NB 130 (-3.84) GUINNESS 66.5 (-3.49) FO 47.95 (-0.98) ZENITHBANK 14.13 (-0.42) AIRSERVICE 3.07 (-0.12) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.42 Natural Gas 2.95 (0.048) Gold 1229.50 (2.40) Silver 17.41 (0.08) Copper 2.693 (0.0155) Wheat 436.50 (0.50) Coffee 142.00 (0.55) Cotton 78.32 (0.15) Cocoa 2020.00 (-7.00)
MARCH 16, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,418.08 Deals 2,468.00 Volume 280,945,416.00 Value 2,349,419,384.30Market Cap 8,796,717,470,596.41TOP GAINERS NB 133.84 (3.14) FO 48.93 (1.12) GUARANTY 25.8 (0.45) ZENITHBANK 14.55 (0.4) FLOURMILL 17.85 (0.35) TOP LOSERS 7UP 77.71 (-8.29) TOTAL 274.55 (-5.45) ASHAKACEM 9.5 (-0.5) DANGCEM 160 (-0.5) UACN 14 (-0.25) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.15 Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.077) Gold 1226.10 (25.40) Silver 17.30 (0.377) Copper 2.679 (0.0225) Wheat 435.50 (-0.50) Coffee 141.55 (0.65) Cotton 78.05 (-0.03) Cocoa 2035.00 (-13.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Zaki Biam killings: We’re losing value for human life, Buhari laments

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Zaki Biam killings: We’re losing value for human life, Buhari laments
March 21
14:09 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on traders at a market in Zaki Biam, Benue state, by unknown gunmen, lamenting that it appears Nigerians have lost value for human life.

Many people were feared killed in the attack which took place on Monday.

The president also commiserated with the people of the state and directed security agencies to immediately apprehend the perpetrators of the attack.

“The president condemns the wicked attack and directs security agencies to begin immediate investigation with a view to bringing the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book,” a statement issued by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, said.

“President Buhari, while sympathising with those who lost loved ones, also prays that Almighty God will comfort the grieving families and grant the souls of the victims eternal rest.”

The president also condemned the killings in other parts of the country and challenged security and law enforcement agencies “to rise to the occasion and end this blight on the image of the country”.

“We must condemn inhuman and unnecessary shedding of human blood all over the country. We seem to have lost value for human life, which is sacred. Man is the glory of God’s creation and nobody has the right to unjustly and unlawfully take another person’s life in a reckless manner,” he said.

Buhari urged “all citizens to learn to live together in peace and brotherhood and not allow little misunderstandings to degenerate into heartless acts capable of straining the bonds of nationhood”.

The attack in Zaki Biam happened a few days after a bloody clash in Ile-Ife, Osun state, which the police said resulted in the death of 46 people.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
attackBenue StatekillingsPresident Muhammadu Buhari
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Dr YAKUBU MUSA, PLATEAU MA
    Dr YAKUBU MUSA, PLATEAU MA March 21, 16:04

    War has been declared on our country. We know who the enemy is. If they are not confronted, they’ll annihilate us. Wake up!!

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

March 21, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75392.17340.21
LAGOS445530465
KANO445530470
PH447535472
ABUJA445530465
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.