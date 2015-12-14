Zenith Energy to create ‘massive employment’ for Nigerian youths

Advertisement

Zenith Energy Enzymes, an organic fertilizer production company, says it would create jobs for thousands of Nigeria youths interested in agriculture.

In a statement released in Abuja, Zenith Energy announced the return to farming initiative, aimed at empowering youths through agricultural value chain.

The initiative, which was setup in order to return the youths to farming in line with the various government programs and policies, will take off in Abuja on Thursday December 17 at Nicon Luxury Hotel.

According to the company, the project is designed to create an ecosystem of integrated farming among youths to engage in farming seriously as a proper business.

It is also to increase domestic food production and reduce importation of food thereby reducing foreign exchange expenditure, while creating massive employment for Nigerian youths.

It also plans reduce hunger, poverty and climate change by using Agric-Zyme organic products which the company says increases yield and protect environment and boost overall economy.

In realising its goals, Zenith Energy is collaborating with the ministries of agriculture, youth and sports, women affairs, state governments as well as senate and house committee on agriculture.

Participants are to register for the project with one carton of any Agric-Zyme product, with each Participant enrolling 20 other participants who are also to register in like manner.

Once the participant and his 20 members complete registration, the participant receives a take off fund of N120,000 from Zenith Energy to open account with the Ecobank Plc, after which a N500,000 loan would be granted for agri-business.

Zenith Energy said it will also arrange buy back with off takers for some participants who farm the following: Poultry, Fish, Rice, Ginger and Cocoa, subject to agreed terms and conditions.

The event will be attended by leading figures in the agricultural sector, government officials and farmers from far and near.

Zenith energy boasts of a state of the art production facility in Port Harcourt which serves the farming community in Nigeria and West African states of ECOWAS.