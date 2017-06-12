From 23rd to 4th – Omokri’s book on Jonathan rises on Amazon bestseller list

Advertisement

A bestseller written by Reno Omokri, an aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has peaked to number four on one of Amazon’s bestseller categories.

The book – ‘Facts versus fiction: The true story of the Jonathan years, Chibok, 2015 and the conspiracies’ – was 23rd on the ‘politics and social sciences’ category on Amazon on Saturday but now stands at fourth.

It is currently 9th on both the ‘history’ and ‘religion and spirituality’ categories.

Initially at 51, 286th position on the global platform’s general bestseller category, it has also risen to 3,993rd rank.

Jonathan had praised the book on Sunday.

He said the book emerged a bestseller on Amazon because “Nigerians are hungry for the truth”.

Published on May 29 this year, the book captured important events during the Jonathan-led administration especially the kidnap of the Chibok girls as well as the 2015 general election.

It had generated some controversies on coming to public consciousness earlier in May.

Omokri is a broadcaster and host of ‘Transformations With Reno Omokri’, a Christian TV show broadcast on San Francisco’s KTLN and Detroit’s Impact Network.