Saturday, January 7, 2017
Adeboye: I remain the worldwide general overseer of RCCG

January 07
16:10 2017
Enoch Adejare Adeboye, a pastor and general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), only relinquished his position as head of the Nigeria church but will remain RCCG’s worldwide overseer, the church has clarified.

According to a statement signed by Leke Adeboye, the clergyman’s last son and personal assistant, the announcement of a new Nigeria overseer was made in compliance with the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council for all registered churches, mosques, and CSOs, which stipulate that heads of non-profit organisations like churches now have a maximum period of 20 years to lead their organisations while in retirement.

Such heads are also not permitted to hand over to their families.

Leke Adeboye reiterated that Funsho Odesola, a pastor, will now serve as the new church secretary, Joseph Adeyokunu, another pastor, is the new church treasurer.‎

He advised all members of RCCG to “understand this new structure and go about their service to God and humanity in holiness and soul winning”.

“We appeal to members to educate people around them and not spread inaccurate information, as Pastor E.A Adeboye remains the General Overseer of RCCG Worldwide.”

  1. Olaniyi Onayemi
    Olaniyi Onayemi January 07, 19:38

    God raised a Pharaoh in Egypt to show forth His glory! In some generations, such history could repeat itself. What a Living God we serve. He has directed His children to call unto Him in the day of trouble and He will deliver them. Yes, our God will deliver us from all our enemies in Jesus name. Amen, Alleluia!!!

