EXTRA: Aisha Buhari talks about ‘jackals and hyenas in my husband’s kingdom’

Advertisement

Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, says the “hyenas and “jackals” in her husband’s kingdom will soon be sent packing.

Aisha, who wrote this on her Facebook page on Monday, was giving voice to an earlier post made by Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central.

She is currently at the UK to visit the president who is on medical vacation.

“God has answered the prayers of the weaker animals. The Hyenas and the Jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom,” she wrote.

“We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals.

“Long live the weaker animals, Long live Nigeria.”

The president’s wife left for the UK on July 2, the second time since her husband went to London.

Buhari departed the country on May 7, announcing that only his doctors could state when he would return.

His wife left for the UK three weeks later and returned to the country, saying her husband was recuperating very fast.

Six days later, an online platform reported that she was not granted access to her husband during the visit but the president’s wife did not confirm or deny the report.

There has been anxiety over Buhari’s absence, with some of his critics calling on him to resign.