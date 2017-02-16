I appreciate your prayers, Buhari tells Nigerians

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed appreciation to Nigerians for the prayers offered on his behalf.

Since January 19 when he went on vacation in the UK, different individuals and groups have been praying for him.

On Friday, 350 mosques offered special prayers for the nation’s number one citizen.

Responding to the goodwill after receiving national assembly leaders at Abuja House, London, on Wednesday, Buhari said he appreciated Christians and Muslims alike for the interest in his health.

He also thanked Senate President Bukola Saraki; Ahmad Lawan, senate majority leader; and Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, for their visit.

“I thanked them for visiting. I’m also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health,” he wrote on Twitter.

Buhari was scheduled to return to the country on February 5, but he extended his leave indefinitely, saying his doctor had advised him to wait and get results of some tests.

Many Nigerian politicians have visited Buhari in London.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has been in charge of the country since Buhari left.