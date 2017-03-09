Archbishop of Canterbury visits Buhari

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hosted Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, at the Abuja House in London.

“Very pleased to welcome my friend the Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to Abuja House this afternoon,” Buhari said via Facebook.

Welby defended Buhari when former UK Prime Minister David Cameron described Nigeria as “fantastically corrupt” in a private conversation with Queen Elizabeth in May, 2016 ahead of an anti-corruption summit.

The queen did not respond to Cameron’s comment but the archbishop said: “But this particular president (Buhari) is actually not corrupt.”

After defending Buhari, Welby and Idowu-Fearon, a reverend and secretary-general of the Anglican communion worldwide, visited Buhari in London, back in 2016.

Welby becomes the first non-Nigerian leader to have visited the president since he left the country on January 19.