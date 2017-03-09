After 49 days vacation, Buhari returns Friday

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari will return to Nigeria on Friday, Femi Adesina, his spokesman, has confirmed.

In a brief statement on Thursday, Adesina said Buhari expressed appreciation to all those who have been “praying fervently” for him since January 19 when he went to the UK on a medical vacation.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country tomorrow, Friday March 10, 2017,” the statement read.

“The president left the country on January 19, 2017 for a vacation, during which he had routine medical check-ups.

“The holiday was extended based on doctors’ recommendation for further tests and rest.

“President Buhari expresses appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent their good wishes.”

Earlier in the day, the presidency released pictures of Buhari with Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, at the Abuja House in London, where the Nigerian leader had been staying.

Circulation of pictures and details of telephone conversations were among strategies deployed by the presidency to dismiss rumours on Buhari’s health, but the fake reports kept resurfacing.

Buhari was expected back in the country on February 5, but he extended his vacation indefinitely, saying he was awaiting results of some medical tests.

Two weeks after, Adesina said the results of the tests showed his principal needed a longer period of rest.

But on Sunday, Buhari hinted that his the end of his medical vacation was near.

The president had told Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, that he would soon to the country to continue his assignment of “providing purposeful leadership for the nation”.

Buhari left the country after transmitting a letter to the national assembly, disclosing that he was going on a 10-day vacation.

He told the lawmakers that he had handed over to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who was in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, at the time.

Osinbajo had to cut short his trip to take over the responsibilities.

The reputation of the nation’s number two citizen soared during the period that he was in charge.