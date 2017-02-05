Sunday, February 5, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 03, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,802.54   Deals 2,350.00   Volume 144,626,685.00   Value 1,223,700,591.84Market Cap 8,892,445,823,706.65 TOP GAINERS   GUINNESS 66.5 (2.97)   ETI 10.3 (0.15)   UBN 5 (0.06)   UCAP 3.55 (0.05)   NPFMCRFBK 1.13 (0.05)   TOP LOSERS   NESTLE 680 (-19.99)   NB 133.11 (-1.43)   UACN 15.2 (-0.79)   GUARANTY 23.02 (-0.58)   CADBURY 9.2 (-0.25)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25   £GBP 380.2821   EURO 326.6428   SWISS FRANC 305.2573   YEN 2.6887   Selling: $USD 305.25   £GBP 381.532   EURO 327.7164   SWISS FRANC 306.2607   YEN 2.6975   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 56.43   Natural Gas 3.07 (-0.117)   Gold 1219.20 (-0.2001)   Silver 17.425 (-0.004)   Copper 2.6175 (-0.068)   Wheat 432.75 (-1.75)   Coffee 146.10 (0.15)   Cotton 76.57 (-0.35)   Cocoa 2063.00 (-21.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

UPDATED: Buhari extends vacation indefinitely

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
UPDATED: Buhari extends vacation indefinitely
February 05
17:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his vacation indefinitely and will not return from the UK until he gets his medical test reports, his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said on Sunday.

Buhari has communicated this in a letter to the national assembly, Adesina said.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the national assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors,” Adesina said in a statement.

“The president had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the senate president, and speaker, house of representatives.

“Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.”

Buhari left the country on January 19, after transmitting a letter to the national assembly, disclosing that he was going on a 10-day vacation during which he would undergo medical checkups.

He told the lawmakers that he had handed over to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who was in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, at the time.

Osinbajo had to cut short his trip to take over the responsibilities.

The rumour mill has been rife with reports that the president has died. TheCable had fact checked the fake news, and discovered it for what it was.

Despite the findings, the rumours about Buhari continue to resurface every day.

Not even the pictures of the president monitoring a Channels Television programme from his UK base, made “naysayers” back down.

Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun state governor, also visited Buhari in London. Amosun was accompanied by Daisy Danjuma, a former senator.

Responding to the ill report, Lai Mohammed, minister of information, had said it is only in Nigeria that citizens wish their president dead.

Nigerian leaders have condemned the false reports on the president’s health.

On Friday, former President Olusegun Obasanjo reprimanded those wishing death on the nation’s number one citizen.

Obasanjo had said: “Even if we know that Buhari is sick, it i wrong to wish him dead.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Muhammadu BuhariYemi Osinbajo.
Advertisement

Social Comments

3 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Xanthos
    Xanthos February 05, 17:31

    Time alone – oh, time will tell

    Reply to this comment
  2. Mohammed ibn Abu
    Mohammed ibn Abu February 05, 17:41

    May God heal our president and bring him back to finish what he started. He put us in our present situation and must live to bring us out of it. Sai Baba!

    Reply to this comment
  3. ADAK
    ADAK February 05, 17:46

    The fact is, the older you are, the weaker you become.

    There is nothing wrong for a man in his seventies and with such busy schedules having this kind of health crises.

    I wish him quick recovery, we really need him to work better with the judiciary to flush corruption out.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

February 03, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.50394.66340.52
LAGOS498615526
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA495607525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.