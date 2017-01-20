Finally, MMM Nigeria begins payment

Finally, MMM Nigeria, the most popular ponzi scheme in the country, has started paying outstanding mavro (money) to participants of the scheme.
Kolade Ogunwande, a participant, who manages a number of accounts, told TheCable on Friday that N17,000 was paid into one of the accounts he handles for a friend.
“One of the accounts I manage for a friend finally got paid. She invested N20,000 on November 10, 2016, and her money has appreciated to N35,000,” he said.
“When MMM resumed last week, she said I should withdraw all the money for her, which I requested for immediately. She was paired the day after.
“The two people she was paired with had to pay N17,000 and N18,000 to make up the N35,000, but only one person has paid.”
He shared the confirmation of payment with TheCable, as shown above.
MMM Nigeria had initially said it would pay participants who invested smaller amounts of money before paying the rich, who had big sums in the scheme.
“As the System is socially oriented, we will make paybacks to the poor and the economically disadvantaged in the first place: it means to the members with small PH amounts,” MMM said in a statement.
“The richer can wait. Moreover, we’ve warned you repeatedly to only provide help with amounts that are not critical for you. Therefore, if these large amounts are not critical for them (the richer), they can wait a few days. No need to be tragic about it.”
The one month freeze was however intact, 72 hours after the scheme announced its resumption on January 13, 2017.
Some Nigerians have however taken to Twitter to annouce the news of payment, while some are still expecting to be paid subsequently.
