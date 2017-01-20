Friday, January 20, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 18, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,201.60 Deals 3,317.00 Volume 196,469,524.00 Value 2,611,434,698.45Market Cap 9,015,351,243,077.29TOP GAINERS TOTAL 294.97 (9.52) MOBIL 264 (3.5) ETI 10.1 (0.41) GUINNESS 64.05 (0.4) DANGSUGAR 6.35 (0.27) TOP LOSERS NESTLE 752 (-3) FO 67 (-2) DANGCEM 167 (-1) NB 142 (-0.6) INTBREW 17.5 (-0.48) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.5 £GBP 375.3267 EURO 324.6884 SWISS FRANC 302.6237 YEN 2.6543 Selling:$USD 305.5 £GBP 376.5593 EURO 325.7547 SWISS FRANC 303.6176 YEN 2.663 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.6 Natural Gas 3.375 (0.073) Gold 1200.50 (-11.60) Silver 16.97 (-0.304) Copper 2.607 (-0.0095) Wheat 425.00 (-6.00) Coffee 150.45 (1.25) Cotton 72.70 (0.44) Cocoa 2150.00 (-83.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Finally, MMM Nigeria begins payment

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Finally, MMM Nigeria begins payment
January 20
13:29 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Finally, MMM Nigeria, the most popular ponzi scheme in the country, has started paying outstanding mavro (money) to participants of the scheme.

Kolade Ogunwande, a participant, who manages a number of accounts, told TheCable on Friday that N17,000 was paid into one of the accounts he handles for a friend.

“One of the accounts I manage for a friend finally got paid. She invested N20,000 on November 10, 2016, and her money has appreciated to N35,000,” he said.

“When MMM resumed last week, she said I should withdraw all the money for her, which I requested for immediately. She was paired the day after.

“The two people she was paired with had to pay N17,000 and N18,000 to make up the N35,000, but only one person has paid.”

MMM Finally pays

He shared the confirmation of payment with TheCable, as shown above.

MMM Nigeria had initially said it would pay participants who invested smaller amounts of money before paying the rich, who had big sums in the scheme.

“As the System is socially oriented, we will make paybacks to the poor and the economically disadvantaged in the first place: it means to the members with small PH amounts,” MMM said in a statement.

“The richer can wait. Moreover, we’ve warned you repeatedly to only provide help with amounts that are not critical for you. Therefore, if these large amounts are not critical for them (the richer), they can wait a few days. No need to be tragic about it.”

The one month freeze was however intact, 72 hours after the scheme announced its resumption on January 13, 2017.

Some Nigerians have however taken to Twitter to annouce the news of payment, while some are still expecting to be paid subsequently.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
MMMnigeria
Advertisement

Social Comments

6 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. sam35
    sam35 January 20, 15:15

    Your comment..MMM owners should make some payments themselves so as to encourage more participants. people are scared. my friend PH but each time he remembers I have not been paid, he will cancel.

    Reply to this comment
  2. big daddy
    big daddy January 20, 15:17

    i hv request for my money bt up till nw they gv nt match me please wat is goin on

    Reply to this comment
  3. Asamco
    Asamco January 20, 15:33

    I provided help of 20k on November 12,last year and have already sent my request to get help since last week of which no help has been provided to me but to my surprise,I was asked to provide help of 5k to some people yesterday.pls,i don’t understand dis mmm again.

    Reply to this comment
  4. Pastor dare
    Pastor dare January 20, 15:36

    Mmm is nt paying my own money i provide help of 100k since December 4 am nt se GH from MMM

    Reply to this comment
  5. freeman
    freeman January 20, 15:48

    mmm said they are going to pay the poor before the rich,still i can’t GH for my little #39,000 which have even been reduced by the system to #28,000.what is happening mmm? things like this are getting pple scared to PH if mmm don’t work things out well and fast for their participants to cashout their money.

    Reply to this comment
  6. diamond
    diamond January 20, 16:01

    MMM can only crash when we stop providing help….so come on guys lets keep MMM alive…WE ARE MMM

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 20, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.10387.23335.17
LAGOS498600510
KANO497600508
PH500600510
ABUJA499600510
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.