Buhari’s praise singers are his real enemies, says Sanusi

Muhammadu Sanusi II, emir of Kano, says the praise singers of President Muhammadu Buhari are the enemies of his government.

He said they could destroy his efforts.

Sanusi’s statement is coming after Isa Misau, senator representing Borno south, had said the enemies of Buhari are within the presidency.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Sanusi said Buhari needs people who would be brave enough to tell him where he may be going wrong.

The emir said people were afraid of speaking out against “evil”.

“The praise singers around the President Muhammadu Buhari are the real enemies of the government who could destroy his efforts,” Sanusi said.

“I feel sorry for the people in government because they are surrounded by enemies. T‎he President needed people who will tell him where he goes wrong. I‎ ‎knew power was transient, I spoke the truth during my time at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), no matter the consequences.

“Some were afraid to speak out against evil because they were afraid of losing their jobs. All the people they were afraid of years ago, where are they today? For those who are still in power, remember that it is transient,‎ If you want to be a true Nigerian, tell the present government where they’re going wrong.”

The monarch added that the “only thing that is permanent is what you do for people when you were alive”.

He said public officer holders would be remembered for their service, not the amount of money they accumulate.

Sanusi noted that he was not surprised when he was asked to resign as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during the last administration.

“I wasn’t surprised about my suspension; I knew it would happen, because I had been called and asked to resign, and I said ‘no’. I was not going to make it easy for anyone. ‎My answer was simple. You asked me to resign for telling you money has been stolen,” he said.

“Ask the minister to resign first. You forget that the person, either the President or the Governor, is also occupying a transient position. All the people that people were afraid of two, three years ago, where are they today? ‎Power is transient.

“If you’re a governor or a President or a minister, it does not matter how much you have; you will be remembered for service, not the amount of money you have that you cannot even announce.‎”