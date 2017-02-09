Thursday, February 9, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 09, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,322.30   Deals 2,551.00   Volume 143,233,080.00   Value 1,549,296,106.38Market Cap 8,763,567,442,555.61 TOP GAINERS   UNILEVER 35 (1)   UACN 15.1 (0.6)   OANDO 4.8 (0.1)   MANSARD 1.59 (0.07)   CAVERTON 0.9 (0.03)   TOP LOSERS   NESTLE 624.4 (-21.6)   7UP 106.5 (-5.6)   FO 53.87 (-2.83)   NB 128.73 (-1.27)   PZ 11.04 (-1.19) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304   £GBP 381.7328   EURO 324.824   SWISS FRANC 304.3043   YEN 2.7051   Selling: $USD 305   £GBP 382.9885   EURO 325.8925   SWISS FRANC 305.3053   YEN 2.714   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.94   Natural Gas 3.134 (0.008)   Gold 1234.20 (-5.30)   Silver 17.70 (-0.005)   Copper 2.646 (-0.0205)   Wheat 434.50 (2.00)   Coffee 144.80 (1.90)   Cotton 75.98 (0.73)   Cocoa 1977.00 (-16.00)

Dogara: Buhari called me from UK and we spoke about hardship in the land

Dogara: Buhari called me from UK and we spoke about hardship in the land
February 09
20:04 2017
Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari called him from the United Kingdom, where he is currently on vacation.

Dogara disclosed this in a statement signed by Turaki Hassan, his spokesman.

According to the statement, Buhari called the number four man in the nation, around 9pm on Wednesday, and the two leaders spoke for five minutes.

“As the Rt. Hon. Speaker twitter via his official twitter handle @YakubDogara, Mr. President called him at around 9pm Tuesday evening and they spoke for about five minutes,” the statement read.

“They discussed many national issues including ways of ensuring food security for Nigerians.

“Although the president and the speaker discussed many national issues, much of the time was devoted on how the executive and the legislature can work together to ensure food security for Nigerians.”

Below are Dogara’s tweet about the encounter with Buhari.

Dogara made the comments hours after Senate President Bukola Saraki said he joked with the president last night.

There have been false reports about the health condition of the president.

  1. cee baby
    cee baby February 09, 20:47

    Good I want him back to Nigeria we are missing him

Exchange Rates

February 09, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00395.6715337.05
LAGOS498618527
KANO495612525
PH505617525
ABUJA497615527
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
