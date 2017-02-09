Dogara: Buhari called me from UK and we spoke about hardship in the land

Advertisement

Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari called him from the United Kingdom, where he is currently on vacation.

Dogara disclosed this in a statement signed by Turaki Hassan, his spokesman.

According to the statement, Buhari called the number four man in the nation, around 9pm on Wednesday, and the two leaders spoke for five minutes.

“As the Rt. Hon. Speaker twitter via his official twitter handle @YakubDogara, Mr. President called him at around 9pm Tuesday evening and they spoke for about five minutes,” the statement read.

“They discussed many national issues including ways of ensuring food security for Nigerians.

“Although the president and the speaker discussed many national issues, much of the time was devoted on how the executive and the legislature can work together to ensure food security for Nigerians.”

Below are Dogara’s tweet about the encounter with Buhari.

@MBuhari called me yesterday evening. He talked about what the Executive/ Legislature must do to to ensure food security for all Nigerians/ — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 9, 2017

He said he was pained by the suffering endured by most Nigerians last year and he’s resolved not to let events of 2016 repeat themselves/ — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 9, 2017

He also asked me to extend his best wishes to all Hon Members — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 9, 2017

Dogara made the comments hours after Senate President Bukola Saraki said he joked with the president last night.

There have been false reports about the health condition of the president.