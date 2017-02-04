DSS DG: I met Ibori to welcome him back home

Advertisement

Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Saturday said he met with James Ibori, former governor of Delta state, for “a short debriefing session and to also welcome him back to his fatherland”.

Daura said this in a chat with journalists in Abuja.

TheCable reported the meeting earlier in the day.

“He met me for a short debriefing session and way forward; also, to welcome him back to his fatherland. We are also meeting soon to discuss issues of interest affecting the nation,” Daura said.

Ibori returned to Nigeria on Saturday after serving a jail term in the United Kingdom for corruption.

A UK court had convicted him of fraud in 2012 and handed him a 13-year jail sentence.

He regained freedom in December, after serving four and a half years, and agreeing to be deported from the UK.

When he was released, there was outrage at the public display of solidarity by his friends and associates.

A similar scenario played out on Saturday, as there was wild jubilation in Oghara, his hometown in Delta.

A mammoth crowd had earlier converged on the Osubi Airport, near Warri to receive him, but some of them left after waiting for hours.

He later arrived at the Benin airport in neighbouring Edo state, via a chartered flight before leaving for Oghara.

He is expected to return to the UK to keep his February 17 date with the Southwark Crown Court in the ongoing asset seizure hearing.

Born on Augist 4, 1959, Ibori was the governor of Delta from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007. He was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).