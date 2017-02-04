Monday, February 6, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 07, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:All Share Index 25,802.54Deals 2,350.00Volume 144,626,685.00Value 1,223,700,591.84Market Cap 8,892,445,823,706.65 TOP GAINERSGUINNESS 66.5 (2.97)ETI 10.3 (0.15)UBN 5 (0.06)UCAP 3.55 (0.05)NPFMCRFBK 1.13 (0.05)TOP LOSERSNESTLE 680 (-19.99)NB 133.11 (-1.43)UACN 15.2 (-0.79)GUARANTY 23.02 (-0.58)CADBURY 9.2 (-0.25)CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25£GBP 380.2821EURO 326.6428SWISS FRANC 305.2573YEN 2.6887Selling: $USD 305.25£GBP 381.532EURO 327.7164SWISS FRANC 306.2607YEN 2.6975CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 56.43Natural Gas 3.07 (-0.117)Gold 1219.20 (-0.2001)Silver 17.425 (-0.004)Copper 2.6175 (-0.068)Wheat 432.75 (-1.75)Coffee 146.10 (0.15)Cotton 76.57 (-0.35)Cocoa 2063.00 (-21.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

DSS DG: I met Ibori to welcome him back home

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
DSS DG: I met Ibori to welcome him back home
February 04
20:59 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Saturday said he met with James Ibori, former governor of Delta state, for “a short debriefing session and to also welcome him back to his fatherland”.

Daura said this in a chat with journalists in Abuja.

TheCable reported the meeting earlier in the day.

“He met me for a short debriefing session and way forward; also, to welcome him back to his fatherland. We are also meeting soon to discuss issues of interest affecting the nation,” Daura said.

Ibori returned to Nigeria on Saturday after serving a jail term in the United Kingdom for corruption.

A UK court had convicted him of fraud in 2012 and handed him a 13-year jail sentence.

He regained freedom in December, after serving four and a half years, and agreeing to be deported from the UK.

When he was released, there was outrage at the public display of solidarity by his friends and associates.

A similar scenario played out on Saturday, as there was wild jubilation in Oghara, his hometown in Delta.

A mammoth crowd had earlier converged on the Osubi Airport, near Warri to receive him, but some of them left after waiting for hours.

He later arrived at the Benin airport in neighbouring Edo state, via a chartered flight before leaving for Oghara.

He is expected to return to the UK to keep his February 17 date with the Southwark Crown Court in the ongoing asset seizure hearing.

Born on Augist 4, 1959, Ibori was the governor of Delta from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007. He was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
DeltaJames IboriLawalDaura
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Prince Felix
    Prince Felix February 06, 10:19

    Your comment.. I thank for the life of our former governor, a good leader chief James Onanefe Ibori. to returned back home to his father’s land. he is the best governor delta state have produced. delta state achieved a lot in his regime. Odidigborigbo of Africa you are welcome.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

February 06, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75392.12338.29
LAGOS497618525
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA498612525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.