Sunday, July 2, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Ex-VP Sambo cries out: My house has been searched four times in six months

Ex-VP Sambo cries out: My house has been searched four times in six months
July 01
15:08 2017
Former vice-president Namadi Sambo says the security operatives who raided his home at Alimi road, GRA, Kaduna are desperate and are on a “fault-finding mission”.

He also said his house has been searched four times “in six months”.

On Wednesday, heavily armed operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) raided the residence and did not find anything incriminating.

But in a statement on Saturday, Umar Sani, media aide to Sambo, noted that the recent raid was the fourth in six months.

Sani said the visit of the operatives was unscheduled and the reasons of the search were not “specifically stated.”

He said that at the rate at which the ICPC operatives were going, it would not be surprising to find an object planted at the former vice-president’s home to incriminate him.

“As a law-abiding citizen, the former vice-president did not raise any alarm in the previous invasions in view of the fact that he has nothing to hide,” the statement by Sambo’s aide read.

“The recent desperation exhibited by some security agencies in carrying out a raid on an unoccupied residence blocking all entry and exit points, in a commando-style and coming along with a bullion van speaks volumes of the clandestine intention of the security operatives.

“It is therefore worrisome to note that the consistency with which the searches occurred and the intervals between them portrays a desire of a fault-finding mission. We are apprehensive that a repeat of such episode will not be surprising if an incriminating object is planted in his residence in order to wilfully and deliberately incriminate him.

“It is against this background that we wish to draw the attention of the unsuspecting members of the public to this phenomenon.

“The desperation of some of the security agencies is glaring by the number of times such searches were conducted and still counting. We hope it is not a way to try to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it.”

Sambo recently visited Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on a “courtesy call”.

1 Comment

  1. Sadiq
    Sadiq July 02, 20:11

    Its very important and is a long overdue issue.Not only that house even other houses and his
    farm at Dunbi Dutse should be searched 4×4×4×4 times a month.He is one of the politicians that crippled our economy.

