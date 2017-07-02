EXTRA: Internet anger as IPOB supporter claims ‘Kanu is bigger than Jesus’

Advertisement

Chukwudi Leo, a Biafra apologist, has drawn the ire of Nigerians on Facebook for saying that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is “bigger than Jesus”.

In a Facebook post, Leo said the leader of the secessionist group must be accepted by everyone as the “messiah and saviour of our land”.

The post read: “To whom it may concern. Our supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is bigger than Jesus.

“You must accept Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as the messiah and the saviour of our land for you to inherit the kingdom of Heaven.Take it or Leave it.

“Biafra must be restored on earth!.”

The controversial post has drawn over a thousand comments, mostly of rage and criticism.

Commenting on the post, Bethel Ojimadu said, “Who ever wrote this. Is it Chukwu Leo or who ever, for using the name of our Lord Jesus to write this against Kanu… holy ghost fire will scatter him and his house hold.”

Humbleprof Nsisong Abasi advised Leo to repent, and said that no one can claim to be bigger than Jesus Christ.

According to Florence Asuquo, the agitation for Biafra will never be successful because of his sin of blasphemy.

She wrote: “May our Lord Jesus Christ who came to this world laid down his life for our sins suffered, bleed and died on the cross of calvary because of the sins of this world forgive this human being.”

Peter Onyenwe saw the controversial post as an orchestrated propaganda to get Kanu’s supporters to turn against him.

Many other commenters attacked him, making use of insults, curses and profanities.

Apparently undeterred, Leo has continued to push his pro-Biafra agenda.

From his Facebook posts, Leo appears to be a staunch proponent of the pro-Biafra movement.

He shares daily updates and news relating to IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and the south-east region.

His recent posts have been about the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state.

Kanu had recently said that the election will not hold if the federal government fails to conduct a referendum on Biafra.

But the police have said that no person or group has the power to prevent the election from holding as scheduled on November 18.

Garba Umar, the Anambra police commissioner, on Saturday, said “nobody can stop” the election.

“Nobody or group can issue such threat and succeed, because we have all it will take to subdue such threat. No group can do that. We can’t allow it,” Umar said.