Wednesday, August 30, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

EXTRA: I must repent, says Melaye

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
EXTRA: I must repent, says Melaye
August 30
17:03 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, says, Nigerian leaders, including himself, must repent and deal sincerely with hunger and poverty in the country.

Melaye said this in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Hunger and poverty have no political party, hunger and poverty have no religion. To have brought people to discuss on the line of APC or PDP is not correct because the poor PDP man and the poor APC can all go to the same market.”

This comes less than a week after he listed himself among the elite who have failed Nigeria and her teeming youth.

“Unfortunately, we the leaders, myself inclusive, have failed this nation and have failed the younger generation — myself inclusive. The reason why we are where we are today is because there is a disconnect between leadership and followership,” Melaye had said at a symposium organised by The Osasu Show Symposium.

“Apart from militocracy, politics is responsible for poverty and hunger in Nigeria.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Dino Melayefailrepent
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Temilola Globalwalyy
    Temilola Globalwalyy August 30, 18:24

    Dino, the only whose stomach is filled with Joke….

    a complete joker with style

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

Aug 30, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK359.50464.61429.38
LAGOS368475434
KANO368475433
PH370477433
ABUJA368475433
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.