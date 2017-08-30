EXTRA: I must repent, says Melaye

Advertisement

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, says, Nigerian leaders, including himself, must repent and deal sincerely with hunger and poverty in the country.

Melaye said this in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Hunger and poverty have no political party, hunger and poverty have no religion. To have brought people to discuss on the line of APC or PDP is not correct because the poor PDP man and the poor APC can all go to the same market.”

Nigerian leaders including me must repent and sincerely deal with hunger and poverty. Nigerians deserve better. pic.twitter.com/92q85b2tHK — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) August 30, 2017

This comes less than a week after he listed himself among the elite who have failed Nigeria and her teeming youth.

“Unfortunately, we the leaders, myself inclusive, have failed this nation and have failed the younger generation — myself inclusive. The reason why we are where we are today is because there is a disconnect between leadership and followership,” Melaye had said at a symposium organised by The Osasu Show Symposium.

“Apart from militocracy, politics is responsible for poverty and hunger in Nigeria.”