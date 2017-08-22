Tuesday, August 22, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

EXTRA: Rodents took over Buhari’s office during his leave, says Garba Shehu

August 22
10:58 2017
When the cat is away, the mice will play. When the Lion King returned to his den on Monday, he found out that lesser animals had been having a field day.

On Monday, TheCable learnt from a presidential source that President Muhammadu Buhari would be working from home.

The reason given for the development was ongoing “renovations” in the president’s office.

Little did Nigerians know the measure was necessitated by rodents that invaded Nigeria’s seat of power, not the hyenas and jackals that Aisha, Buhari’s wife, once talked about.

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, told THISDAY that the renovation was as a result of various damages rodents had caused after invading Buhari’s office.

While the nation’s number one citizen was away on medical vacation, rats entertained themselves with the furniture in his office.

“Following the three months period of disuse, rodents have caused a lot of damage to the furniture and the air conditioning units,” he was quoted to have said.

Shehu said the maintenance company had been asked to speed up its pace of work. While they are at it, Buhari would operate from a rodents-free office within his residence.

Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. imaobong
    imaobong August 22, 21:51

    what a big embarrassment

