Fayose knocks Osinbajo’s ‘behind the camera’ visit, says Buhari should address Nigerians

Ayo Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, has said only a live video address of Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari would quell doubts over his health status.

Fayose described Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s London visit as an attempt to deceive Nigerians about Buhari’s condition.

He said there was no pictorial or video evidence that he met with the president.

Osinbajo left the country on Tuesday night to meet with the president. Upon return, he said Buhari was recovering very fast and that they held discussions for over an hour.

Reacting, Fayose in a statement issued by Lere Olayinka, his spokesperson, asked Buhari’s handlers to “prove to Nigerians that he is not incapacitated by producing him to the public”.

“What Nigerians desire now is a live video of President Buhari addressing them, not a visit in which no pictorial (photo or video) was made available to the public,” the statement read.

“President Buhari has spent 65 days out of the country since he left on May 7, 2017 and no one has seen him. Yet, Nigerians are being told that the Acting President Osinbajo visited him with no picture, no video to show except that of his (Osinbajo) entering and leaving the Abuja House in London.

“Today is July 12, making 115 days that President Buhari spent abroad taking care of his health out of the 193 days in 2017, and what Nigerians are being told is that Acting President Osinbajo met him secretly in London, this is ridiculous.

“Should we be talking about President Buhari being met behind the camera by the Acting President at this time or the President resigning so that the country can move forward?

“It is therefore my position that Nigerians do not need this drama of Osinbajo’s behind the camera meeting with Buhari. Rather, what we want is that the President should speak to Nigerians publicly and disabuse the minds of the people who are of the belief that he is already incapacitated and cannot continue as President.”

Fayose, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, has been a strong critic of the Buhari-led administration since its inception in 2015.