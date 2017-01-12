Thursday, January 12, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FILE: All 39 APC senators who endorsed Ndume’s removal

January 12
18:19 2017
Thirty-nine senators signed a letter titled ‘Notice of Vote of No Confidence/Change of Leadership’, which led to the exit of Ali Ndume as senate leader.

On Tuesday, Bukola Saraki, senate president, announced that Ndume had been replaced as the senate leader with Ahmed Lawan.

While reading the letter from the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus, Saraki did not give reasons for the change in leadership.

But, on Wednesday, Ndume told the plenary that he had accepted the change but he deserved an opportunity to defend himself against allegations that led to his removal.

“You [Ekweremadu] are one those who told me to stop, saying that I did not become a senate leader to lose confidence of anyone of you. That’s why I’m concerned about the loss of confidence; as far as I know, I did not do anything,” Ndume had said.

“But then, just like that, the senate caucus say they don’t have any confidence in me. I did not do anything, to the best of my knowledge. My colleagues — 30-something of them — signed. By the time you are removed, you are supposed to be confronted with allegations to defend yourself.

“If today, just like that, without telling somebody, he goes out, and by the time he is back, he has been removed… If it’s me today, it is okay; it may be. God forbid that it is Ekweremadu tomorrow. I wish my brother, the new senate leader — we have been struggling for this for a long time — the best to the service of this important institution.”

Now, Ndume has the chance to know the 39 APC senators who approved his ouster.

NamesSenatorial District
Dino MelayeKogi West
Ibrahim AbdullahiSokoto south
Francis AlimikhenaEdo central
Suleiman Nazif,Bauchi north
Donald AlasoaduraOndo central
Benjamin UwajumoguImo north
Mustapha BukarKatsina north
Rafiu AdebayoKwara south
Jibrin BarauKano north
Usman NafadaGombe north
Kabiru Marafa,Zamfara central
Olugbenga AshafaLagos east
Tijjani KauraZamfara north
Suleiman HunkuyiKaduna north
Ubali ShittuJigawa north-east
Shehu SaniKaduna central
Magnus AbeRivers south-east
Aliyu AbdullahiNiger north
Umaru KurfiKatsina central
Abubakar YusufTaraba central
Joshua DariyePlateau central
Ibrahim GobirSokoto north
Shaba LafiagiKwara south
Isa Misau,Bauchi central
Babajide OmoworareOsun east
Yahaya AbdullahiKebbi north
Kabiru GayaKano south
Ali WakiliBauchi south
Ahmed YarimaZamfara west
Sabo MohammedJigawa south-west
Ahmed LawanYobe north
Olarenwaju TejuosoOgun central
David UmaruNiger south
Abdullahi GumelJigawa north-west
Monsurat SunmonuOyo central
Binta MasiAdamawa north
Danjuma GojeGombe central
Rabiu KwankwasoKano central
Baba GarbaiBorno central
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
