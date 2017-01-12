FILE: All 39 APC senators who endorsed Ndume’s removal

Advertisement

Thirty-nine senators signed a letter titled ‘Notice of Vote of No Confidence/Change of Leadership’, which led to the exit of Ali Ndume as senate leader.

On Tuesday, Bukola Saraki, senate president, announced that Ndume had been replaced as the senate leader with Ahmed Lawan.

While reading the letter from the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus, Saraki did not give reasons for the change in leadership.

But, on Wednesday, Ndume told the plenary that he had accepted the change but he deserved an opportunity to defend himself against allegations that led to his removal.

“You [Ekweremadu] are one those who told me to stop, saying that I did not become a senate leader to lose confidence of anyone of you. That’s why I’m concerned about the loss of confidence; as far as I know, I did not do anything,” Ndume had said.

“But then, just like that, the senate caucus say they don’t have any confidence in me. I did not do anything, to the best of my knowledge. My colleagues — 30-something of them — signed. By the time you are removed, you are supposed to be confronted with allegations to defend yourself.

“If today, just like that, without telling somebody, he goes out, and by the time he is back, he has been removed… If it’s me today, it is okay; it may be. God forbid that it is Ekweremadu tomorrow. I wish my brother, the new senate leader — we have been struggling for this for a long time — the best to the service of this important institution.”

Now, Ndume has the chance to know the 39 APC senators who approved his ouster.

Names Senatorial District Dino Melaye Kogi West Ibrahim Abdullahi Sokoto south Francis Alimikhena Edo central Suleiman Nazif, Bauchi north Donald Alasoadura Ondo central Benjamin Uwajumogu Imo north Mustapha Bukar Katsina north Rafiu Adebayo Kwara south Jibrin Barau Kano north Usman Nafada Gombe north Kabiru Marafa, Zamfara central Olugbenga Ashafa Lagos east Tijjani Kaura Zamfara north Suleiman Hunkuyi Kaduna north Ubali Shittu Jigawa north-east Shehu Sani Kaduna central Magnus Abe Rivers south-east Aliyu Abdullahi Niger north Umaru Kurfi Katsina central Abubakar Yusuf Taraba central Joshua Dariye Plateau central Ibrahim Gobir Sokoto north Shaba Lafiagi Kwara south Isa Misau, Bauchi central Babajide Omoworare Osun east Yahaya Abdullahi Kebbi north Kabiru Gaya Kano south Ali Wakili Bauchi south Ahmed Yarima Zamfara west Sabo Mohammed Jigawa south-west Ahmed Lawan Yobe north Olarenwaju Tejuoso Ogun central David Umaru Niger south Abdullahi Gumel Jigawa north-west Monsurat Sunmonu Oyo central Binta Masi Adamawa north Danjuma Goje Gombe central Rabiu Kwankwaso Kano central Baba Garbai Borno central