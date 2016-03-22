GOOD NEWS: PSquare brothers reconcile after 5 weeks of drama

PSquare, Nigerian musical group comprising the Okoye brothers, seems to have buried the hatchet after weeks of drama and public spat about splitting up.
Peter and Paul Okoye took to their social media pages to share similar pictures with the same captions.
“That it took our stupidity to realize that FAMILY comes first, We are VERY SORRY.”
Jude Okoye, their elder brother and manager who was sacked at the beginning of the drama, was not left out as he shared the same picture with his twin brothers.
That it took our stupidity to realize that FAMILY comes first, We are VERY SORRY. @peterpsquare… https://t.co/PxmoBhbRCj
— JUDE Engees OKOYE (@judeengees) March 21, 2016
There were speculations that the brothers were longer an item after Peter Okoye, one half of the musical group, announced his new manager and rechristened himself ‘Mr P’.
The 33-year-old dancer also performed at a few shows alone, which was unusual, and released a single Look Into my Eyes.
Paul Okoye, who stood with Jude Okoye, their brother and manager at the beginning of the drama, also released a single about the situation.
With lyrics like ‘Cos if to say una dey, For everything wey dey happen today, E for be say una go intervene, Cos right now everything na pain, See your children dey misbehave’ fans reached the conclusion that he was reporting the situation to their dead parents.
This is not the first time that there have been speculations of a split between the brothers but this is the first time that the brothers have had a public fight and exchanged remarks.
In 2014, there were rumours of a PSquare split but it was debunked by the brothers.
The brothers kicked off their musical career 19 years ago and are known for hit tracks like Do Me, Personally, BizzyBody to mention a few.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
