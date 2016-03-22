Saturday, January 21, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 18, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,201.60 Deals 3,317.00 Volume 196,469,524.00 Value 2,611,434,698.45Market Cap 9,015,351,243,077.29TOP GAINERS TOTAL 294.97 (9.52) MOBIL 264 (3.5) ETI 10.1 (0.41) GUINNESS 64.05 (0.4) DANGSUGAR 6.35 (0.27) TOP LOSERS NESTLE 752 (-3) FO 67 (-2) DANGCEM 167 (-1) NB 142 (-0.6) INTBREW 17.5 (-0.48) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.5 £GBP 375.3267 EURO 324.6884 SWISS FRANC 302.6237 YEN 2.6543 Selling:$USD 305.5 £GBP 376.5593 EURO 325.7547 SWISS FRANC 303.6176 YEN 2.663 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.6 Natural Gas 3.375 (0.073) Gold 1200.50 (-11.60) Silver 16.97 (-0.304) Copper 2.607 (-0.0095) Wheat 425.00 (-6.00) Coffee 150.45 (1.25) Cotton 72.70 (0.44) Cocoa 2150.00 (-83.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

GOOD NEWS: PSquare brothers reconcile after 5 weeks of drama

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
GOOD NEWS: PSquare brothers reconcile after 5 weeks of drama
March 22
12:42 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

PSquare, Nigerian musical group comprising the Okoye brothers, seems to have buried the hatchet after weeks of drama and public spat about splitting up.

Peter and Paul Okoye took to their social media pages to share similar pictures with the same captions.

“That it took our stupidity to realize that FAMILY comes first, We are VERY SORRY.”

Jude Okoye, their elder brother and manager who was sacked at the beginning of the drama, was not left out as he shared the same picture with his twin brothers.

There were speculations that the brothers were longer an item after Peter Okoye, one half of the musical group, announced his new manager and rechristened himself ‘Mr P’.

The 33-year-old dancer also performed at a few shows alone, which was unusual, and released a single Look Into my Eyes.

Paul Okoye, who stood with Jude Okoye, their brother and manager at the beginning of the drama, also released a single about the situation.

With lyrics like ‘Cos if to say una dey, For everything wey dey happen today, E for be say una go intervene, Cos right now everything na pain, See your children dey misbehave’ fans reached the conclusion that he was reporting the situation to their dead parents.

This is not the first time that there have been speculations of a split between the brothers but this is the first time that the brothers have had a public fight and exchanged remarks.

In 2014, there were rumours of a PSquare split but it was debunked by the brothers.

The brothers kicked off their musical career 19 years ago and are known for hit tracks like Do Me, Personally, BizzyBody to mention a few.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
jude okoyePaul okoyepeter okoyePsquare
Advertisement

Social Comments

28 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Eze
    Eze March 24, 12:26

    I thank the good lord about this because I wounder what could have happened to me because since this incident happened I have not been my self I cried every time I recall back over the incident cos am you guys number 1 fan.

    Reply to this comment
  2. Ibrahim Idi
    Ibrahim Idi March 26, 14:56

    There’s a gig somewhere for P Square, not for solo members of the team. They’ll lose the money if they don’t show up . It’s more or less a temporal end of hostilities…. I CHOP MY MONEY.. YOU CHOP MY MONEY arrangement…They’ll go back to the trenches sooner or later. There should be an amicable reorganizing of their working pattern. Things may never be the same again. Each should be allowed to pursue independent artistic goals. When Psquare is needed & it’s convenient, they could come together for gigs. Peter’s recent interview was too candid to be taken lightly.

    Reply to this comment
  3. zinny
    zinny March 28, 17:21

    I’ m happy for u guys serious, this is what i have been waiting

    Reply to this comment
  4. Lil Doggy
    Lil Doggy March 31, 23:45

    There was family before P-square, and there will still be family after P-square. So, family come first.

    Reply to this comment
  5. seaman
    seaman April 01, 19:36

    am happy they are back on track.

    Reply to this comment
  6. timocracy
    timocracy April 06, 12:52

    its indeed a marvelous thing to realize that family is one of the most beautiful thing on earth. am so so happy for this guys. one love.

    Reply to this comment
  7. Chy love
    Chy love April 15, 17:44

    Glory be to God Almighty who made u people to recocine, i have been waiting for it since am so so happy..

    Reply to this comment
  8. Nenyenwa
    Nenyenwa April 16, 11:04

    Am so happy for this good news, thanks to the ultimate God who make you people to come back to your right senses always remember to be in unity because they said that united we stand and divided we fell don’t allow enemy to laugh at you people many thank.

    Reply to this comment
  9. julietta baby
    julietta baby April 17, 00:34

    i thank God almighty for u guys but pls try to kill whatever that is causing d problems .

    Reply to this comment
  10. wizzy karl
    wizzy karl May 20, 16:57

    U guys just have to be strong in times like dis cuz none of u can’t make it without the other

    Reply to this comment
  11. Iyk
    Iyk May 21, 20:11

    Its great feeling to read about the re-union. I was deeply touched during that crises and prayed to ALMIGHTY LORD for this moment. I cant wait for you guys next album for the celebration of the comeback. Thank You Lord.

    Reply to this comment
  12. Arsenal Baby
    Arsenal Baby May 25, 09:48

    Thanks be to God for the union again, please guyz don’t let this happen again even your dead parent will never forgive you if you decide to go apart. God has a plan for you that was why they two of you were born. Let the brotherly love continue.

    Reply to this comment
  13. ponty Jackson
    ponty Jackson May 28, 07:44

    am like ur brother in Cameroon love u guys so much but when u break my heart like this time am not happy this should be the last time this happen again.I love u my brothers

    Reply to this comment
  14. chris ezinwa
    chris ezinwa June 05, 22:45

    Your comment..glory nd honour be unto god almighty who make this possible PS-QUARE stands for ever.

    Reply to this comment
  15. stelly
    stelly June 05, 22:59

    U guyz are my best, seriously I can tell u that, I know are ur lyrics off head, even if d song should be released today, a day is enough for me to score d song. Am happy for u guys God will continue to bless u guys Amen

    Reply to this comment
  16. ojelly
    ojelly June 17, 23:11

    I pray that may God push away any spirit of quarrellx away from u guys. We love u all and wil always do. Plszzzzzz keep up wt de good work as usual

    Reply to this comment
  17. M.O
    M.O July 20, 12:34

    I’m so Happy to hear the good News.

    Reply to this comment
  18. Paul
    Paul July 22, 23:56

    Your comment..am happy for you guys finally God has made it possible for you guys so now I can sleep well thank you Jesus

    Reply to this comment
  19. PMAN
    PMAN July 23, 22:14

    TENK GOD U GUY REALIZE DS EALIER..NEVR ALLOW ANY TIN TO INBTW U GUY AGAIN,B U MONEY WMAN ETC….TWO HANDS R BTTR DAN ONE!

    Reply to this comment
  20. star prince
    star prince July 29, 13:23

    tank god at last

    Reply to this comment
  21. ifylove
    ifylove August 02, 01:16

    Your comment..Thanks be to God for this peace reigning.With this,the adage that says that “the anger towards one’s sibling doesn’t get to the bone” is portrayed

    Reply to this comment
  22. shallord
    shallord August 03, 15:23

    Your comment..thank God for his marvelous work in your life’s I almost had a heart attack when I heard of separation but I thank God today because he is the only one than can say a thing it cometh to pass .thank u lord for bringing them back together nw I can sleep and be happy knowing all is well with you two. psquare lives forever.

    Reply to this comment
  23. eface
    eface August 19, 12:30

    Your comment..family called p is back thamk god.love u guys

    Reply to this comment
  24. austine
    austine August 19, 23:51

    I WANT TO KNOW WHAT YOUR NEW ALBUM N SONG

    Reply to this comment
  25. pasciito
    pasciito August 22, 22:13

    i am very very happy for ur guys

    Reply to this comment
  26. peter osayi
    peter osayi October 15, 11:16

    Your comment..i love this, God will guard u guys

    Reply to this comment
  27. Denovic
    Denovic November 30, 10:47

    I’m happy that you guys are back. I’m so so so so so so happy. Hope I will see you face to face in my country Sierra Leone.

    Reply to this comment
  28. MOSES JONATHAN ADAMU
    MOSES JONATHAN ADAMU January 21, 16:27

    Your comment..Am extremely joyous 4 ur been back together bless u all at p.square

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 20, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.10387.23335.17
LAGOS498600510
KANO497600508
PH500600510
ABUJA499600510
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.