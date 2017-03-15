Thursday, March 16, 2017
I’ll fight till the end, says Magu

I’ll fight till the end, says Magu
March 15
20:42 2017
Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says whether he is confirmed or not, he will keep fighting corruption until his last day in office.

On Wednesday, the senate rejected the nomination of Magu, citing a report from the Department of State Services (DSS).

Magu was accused of corruption and violation of human rights.

But speaking with members of some civil society organisations in Abuja, Magu said the rejection has not changed his priority to fight corruption.

“My priority is to fight corruption. My non-confirmation has not changed anything, I will work until the last day whether confirmation or no confirmation,” Magu said.

“The greatest violation against human right is crime against the society and the humanity… everybody has a duty and responsibility to fight corruption, and I also have a responsibility. I assure you that we will fight to finish.”

He said the allegations by the DSS “cannot stand the test of time”.

“You know, you can’t just raise mere allegations without giving the person opportunity to answer you. There is also the issue of fundamental human right, right of fair hearing,” he said.

“Up till this time, DSS has not called me, and I am even surprised that the same report is coming back. I doubt the genuineness of that report, but I think we need to identify those who have the interest of this country at heart.”

He said the aim of the anti-graft war is to “recover what has got lost before and protect the future of our children”.

“We must all wake up, wherever you find yourself, fight corruption, and anytime you discover that I am corrupt, please expose me,” he said.

  1. Ewa
    Ewa March 16, 08:11

    Mr. Magu, well meaning people appreciate what you’re doing. We know corruption will fight back. Keep it up brother.

