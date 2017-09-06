I’m ready for probe, chief justice of Nigeria tells EFCC

Advertisement

Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria, says he is open to investigation.

Onnoghen said this in reaction to reports alleging that he is among high-profile Nigerians under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had, however, denied that it was investigating him.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Awassam Bassey, media aide of the CJN, said his principal was not aware of any investigation because he had not been invited for interrogation by the anti-graft agency.

“Our attention has been drawn to media reports quoting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as probing the Hon the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, for yet-to-be disclosed reasons,” he said.

“The reports in the media mentioned the reason for the investigation as ‘intelligence’ which for now we take to be abstract. However, the Hon CJN wishes to use this medium to say that it is the first time he is being aware of any allegations or intelligence against him, neither has he been invited or called upon to offer any explanation on any impropriety.

“However, the Hon CJN wishes to assure the public that he has nothing to hide and is open to investigation.

“As a committed patriot who has spent all his adult life in the temple of justice, the Hon CJN is ready to pay the required price to make the nation a better place.

“The commitment of the Hon CJN to the efforts of the current administration to rid the country of corrupt practices is unwavering and he will stop at nothing to see a new dawn in Nigeria’s judiciary.”