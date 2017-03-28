India arrests five over attack on Nigerians

Advertisement

The police in India have arrested five people over the attacks on Nigerian students in Greater Noida, a town in the northern part of the country.

At least four Nigerians sustained injuries in the attacks, which began following the death of a 15-year-old who was alleged to have consumed drugs given to him by Nigerians.

TheCable had reported how a black student identified as a Nigerian was beaten to stupor.

On Tuesday, the Association of African students in India, advised all Africans in Greater Noida to stay indoors.

The deceased student’s family had lodged a complaint against six Nigerians, accusing them of drugging him, after local residents claimed the boy was seen spending time with some Nigerian students.

On Monday his family, along with other locals, conducted a candlelight march, demanding arrest of the Nigerians.

Earlier on Monday, police picked up five Nigerians and confiscated their passports, but released them because of lack of evidence. The family was apparently not happy with the police action.

In the evening, thousands of protesters surrounded the offices of the senior superintendent of police and the district magistrate.

In what turned out to be a mob attack, three Nigerians were reportedly left bleeding on the road.

“I never understood why they started beating me. We went to Pari Chowk to purchase some goods. As soon as we came out, we saw some people shouting at us, saying ‘stop him, stop him,’” Enduranca Amalawa, an Economics student at a local university, told journalists.

“I don’t even know what happened and I couldn’t do anything about it. I don’t want any action against anyone.

I am just a student who is studying here. But they didn’t know me, why did they attack me.”