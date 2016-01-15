Jonathan becomes first African leader to win Martin Luther King human rights award

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was awarded in the US on Thursday for his leadership in human rights in Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria.
Jonathan, who was awarded in recognition of his leadership in “human rights, social justice and universal fight for freedom”, becomes the first African leader to be so honoured.
The presidential award was presented by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, founded by the late American human rights activist, Martin Luther King Jr, best known for his human rights struggles and the I-have-a-dream speech.
In statement on Friday, the former president expressed his pleasure in being so honoured and also meeting the sister of the famous human rights activist.
“I thank Dr. Charles Steele Jr, President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, and the executive of the SCLC for honoring me today,” he said.
“It was also a pleasure to meet Naomi King, the sister of the late American Civil Rights leader and founder of the SCLC, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, who was kind enough to attend the event and identify with the goals and aspirations of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.
“By this award, I am further inspired to continue to work for the advancement of democracy, peace and progress in Nigeria and Africa.”
Jonathan is billed to be in the US for the 2016 Hope Global Forums conference, where he is expected to Succeed the 42nd president of the US, Bill Clinton as keynote speaker.
In the letter sent to Jonathan in December 2015, he was invited to join the biggest 500 companies in the world in their promotion of King’s human right ideals.
“We invite you to join Fortune 500 CEO’s, private investors, financial leaders and government officials to connect and collaborate on this vision,” the letter had read.
“With the theme ‘Reimagining the Global Economy: Inclusive Economics’, the annual meeting is set against the backdrop of the Martin Luther King Holiday weekend and gathers leaders from government, community and the private sector to outline a vision for the modern global economy.”
Jonathan was earlier in Florida to welcome his second grandchild, delivered by his adopted daughter, Inebharapu Paul.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
May God recognize us
Your comment . May we all work hard in all our fields of endeavour for human and Godly recognitions.
This is good news for Africa and particularly Nigeria. President Jonathan, Thy lord bless you richly for your sacrifices and understandings. You have set a standard for our leaders not just in Nigeria but Africa inclusive. May God prosper your foundation.
Happy for my Ex-President, you have indeed made Nigeria proud with your selfless contributions to human rights.
The real secret of power is consciousness of power.
Thank you Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan for giving Nigerians and Africa hope that we can live together regardless of our differences.
Congratulations Sir! You’re a just man and I am proud of you. You will forever remain the best president of Nigeria.
Continue to shine on. May God keep you and your wonderful family. I miss Mama P too!
Congratulations sir we are proud of you God bless you more sir
Your work in politics and human rights has shown Nigeria and Africa that you are really the Messiah of our time.keep it up sir.
Congrats sir
FOUL! FOUL!! FOUL!!! Sorry, No sentiments here, first of all Jonathan is our brother a ‘Biafran’ (though he lives in denial of that) but nevertheless, Biafrans accepts him as one of us. Even-though in his ‘foolish’ attempt to please his Hausa-Fulani/Yoruba ‘mini-masters’, he did everything to distance himself from Biafrans, in fact he actively undermined Biafrans rightful quest to freedom thwarting their efforts to be free from the world worst form of colonial oppression and brutality spanning over 100years!
He refused to bring not even a single development in decayed and uselessly polluted Biafra land but like a willing slave focus on the North and South-West! Despite all that, Biafrans still came out in mass taking the huge risks while countless number was killed in the process of trying to vote his re-election. Yet, knowing fully well what the ‘Islamic caliphate’ holding Biafrans to ransom for decades have in stock for Biafrans that made them to apply every known terror, threats and even employing their allies in terror British, even Obama govt.to their rescue to perfect their rigging as usual, under the agreement that the soon to be renewed foreign and Hausa/Fulani & Yoruba owned oil field contracts in Biafra land will be secured if they get back power from Jonathan!
Jonathan for his very selfish and cowardice interest choose to abandon his people in the middle of that battle of survival at the mercy of their bloodthirsty, unforgiving Islamist enemies without even putting up a single attempt to defend his people or at least challenge the horrific nonsense they called ‘election’, handing over to Genocidist tyrant that openly said he did not believe in Democracy and will never respect any Court!
It makes us shed tears to hear that such a man like Jonathan and opposite of MLK., is being awarded such a prestigious award that ought to represent what Martin Luther King (of blessed memory) stood and took bullet for! Or Did MLK abandoned his people anytime despite standing in front, facing the same kind of brutal enemies that Biafrans has been facing?
This is the worst thing that could be done to the memory of MLK! It is no where close to deserving for a man that sold out his people at the time they thought their ‘messiah’ has arrived by God’s mercy to deliver them from their killers!
Are the people that sat and took this decision not going to the Internet, not reading news or not hearing and watching daily horror and terror that Biafrans are going through even as we write, where countless number of unarmed, peaceful Biafra protesters are being shot, abducted, tortured and killed daily? Thanks to Jonathan selfishness! Pleas, it is not too late to recall that or the memory of MLK that openly stood up and fought for the freedom of his people will not be a peace!
(Follow us on Twitter: @ThinkBiafra
This person called Biafra now is not reasoning well at all. Though GEJ may fall short of the award considering recent revelations but the claim that he did not support Biafran course which in itself is a failure course is nonsense. The self made biafrans’ leaders are very selfish and cannot be in control for a long time before he would be disgraced. Can there be any leader in Ibo land? Are they serious people? May God bless Nigeria.
@pal make your comment but don’t insult the ibo race. We should learn to respect one another.
God has blessed you today for tomorrow, we love ❤ you and will continue to celebrate you. My Hero
Dear Sir GEJ,
Your recognition started first from God, your creator and secondly we the human beings,on this earth… you have hope and peace of mind during your tenure, as the president of this country called Nigeria, Mr GEJ, God will put smiles on your face within and outside… you have all the power to put Nigerians into Civil War, but you consider of lives and those that stood for first above your political ambition… May God continue to honor you….long life..
may God bless u richly
The Man deserves it! Period! He cant buy such award. They are not Nigerians nor Africans.
Dr.GEJ.(President of Nigeria)
A man of One thing.
We still need you in our country now than ever. Pls,keep guiding your successor Buhari.
Pls don’t leave Nigeria nw.
Congrat.
indeed u re born to lead. congratulations sir
See the name of those making comments they the most beneficial of his govt yet they did not like he build school for them yet they did not. Attend they choose to beg
I guess their awards now is 2 for 1Cent or Kobo.
Your comment..GEJ,may God continue blexxin u.you deserve all the good thing in life.u save us and God will continue protecting u and ur family.thank u sir and congratulations for ur award.
With all due respect I am a Nigerian and I genuinely don’t understand why he won this or why he is continuously being praised so much for a tenure that I believe was not different from any other …. As a citizen I was unimpressed ….. If we have forgotten then the world should please help us remember ! I know in the land of the blind the one eyed man is king .. But at this point I deeply believe we need higher standards … We need to stop settling for less and stop settling with Mediocre leaders .is it because he didn’t put up a fight when he lost ? Can we be bought over so easily by what I call propaganda ….Don’t forget that’ is what is expected of any democratic leader by any standard …. Well congratulations… As a deeply concerned citizen I would like to have leaders worth recognising or have non recognised or awarded at all !
Hi Mimi, I am pleased to see intelligent Nigerians like you. Indeed there are many much Nigerians as I have believed… your statements ” I know in the land of the blind the one eyed man is king.; “We need to stop settling for less and stop settling with Mediocre leaders.; lastly, “Don’t forget that’ is what is expected of any democratic leader by any standard”. Demonstrate high intelligence which deludes many Nigerians. Let me sum this up with the following : #NigeriaDemandsMoreFromHerLeaders #WeNoMoreTolerateMediocreLeaders
Am not surprised for this award, in fact I expect my ex-president to bag more awards for his humility, selflessness, and calm nature which we Nigerians rejected due to selfishness. May continue to bless you and, and give us a leader like you with a good heart to take Nigeria to greater height.
Congrat sir u know d value of ur people, u love them so much not just saying it but sir u proved it. Laying d foundation for african president. I believe sir one day I wil have a hand shake wit u an a huge. Cus, u did saved our lives. We are proud of u sir. More award is still on d way sir.
Congratulations sir
Your comment..congrat sir.Most Nigerian are yet to believe that you have done your best for nigerian government. The bible said when foundations be destroyed. what can the righteous do?. Nigeria system of government was corrupted before now by the past Army leaders. May God bless you. osunjaye
This is an honor well deserved, we are demanding for your return come 2019
Congratulations Nigerians at least someone we hated so much has earned us a recognition. Is not every negative that is wrong and not all positive is right… Congratulations Mr. President
When God’s favour in on someone, even the greatest cloud cannot of man and hell cannot cover him but all oppositions turn to publicize God’s power upon Him. Your leaving the office elevates you beyond an nation’s responsibility but a world wide history maker and writer. God bless u
my dear GEJ your glory is from God, you were once sectionally celebrated and later became nationally celebrated today you are internationally and globally celebrated. ride on you are truly victorious in all senses thought.
my dear GEJ, you were once sectionally celebrated and later became nationally celebrated today, you are internationally and globally celebrated. Ride on, you are truly victorious in all sense of thoughts.
This award has come not by Nigerian and/or African standards but by purely unbiased concerns. The glory is ours, won for us by Goodluck E. Jonathan, Nigeria immediate past President.
Congratulations sir!
I pray PresidentBuhari will earn us more in his own right.
Nigeria see how you drown your stars who are glorified by outsiders. Nigeria did not give award to Prof Soyinka until after he won the Nobel price for Literature. Chihua Achebe was not recognized at home until after several awards in USA Europe. President Jonathan is valued in Europe and America but vilified by His own Government for political reasons. HEH you are the best Nigerian President ever. When comes another?
Congratulations Sir! May God continue to take you to places! You’re indeed an African Pride!
Congratulations… Cant forget him saying his ambition is not worth the life of any Nigerian, an ideal not shared by most of out political leaders in Nigeria and Africa. Many have shined but Johnathan outshine them all. Obasanjo brought the do or die slogan in our polity, Buhari has also been a very sore loser in prior elections, no Nigerian president has ever handed over to a successor that was not on his side as peacefully as Johnathan did. May those in power now and in future learn from this great Nigerian.
Your comment..I told some people traveling with me yesterday from Owerri in Imo State to Lagos that Nigeria will search very hard to get a replacement for GEJ. Jonathan, a man of peace, intelligent, gentle (mistaken for weakness), a lover of human rights and rule of law. I believe one day your enemies will surely search for you. God bless you my President.