Journalists barred as Buhari returns to Nigeria

The plane conveying President Muhammadu Buhari touched down at the air force base along Mando road in Kaduna at 7:47am on Friday.

Journalists were bared from going close to the president, who disembarked from the plane 10 minutes later, greeted some government officials before boarding a chopper, which took off to Abuja.

Only camera men and photo journalists were allowed to take photographs and video recordings, as Buhari did not entertain questions from reporters.

Barnabas Bala, deputy governor of Kaduna state, and Agyole Abeh, commissioner of police in the state, were among those who welcomed the president.

Buhari returned after a 49-day vacation in the UK.

Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, had released a statement on the return of the president, but there was no information on when he would arrive.

Reporters had initially gone to the Kaduna international airport before converging on the base.

There were unconfirmed reports that Buhari had arrived at 4am, and moved into the base, which is some distance from the airport.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo ran the affairs of the country in Buhari’s absence.