Like Abia speaker, Rivers assembly speaker quits office

Advertisement

Adams Dabotorudima, speaker of the Rivers state house of assembly, has resigned.

His resignation was announced hours after Kenneth Njoku quit his position as speaker of the Abia state house of assembly.

Njoku, who was elected 24 hours before he left the plum job, was replaced by Chikwendu Kalu.

In Rivers, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, representing Andoni constituency, replaced Dabotorudima.

Ibani was the speaker until the court of appeal nullified his election into the house last year.

He was re-elected in the December 10 legislative rerun election.

Dabotorudima resigned shortly after administering oath of office on those declared winners of the rerun poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Those sworn in include Farah Dagogo (PDP), Degema constituency; Adonye Diri (PDP), Opobo/Nkoro constituency; Victoria Nyeche (APC), Port Harcourt constituency 1; Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani (PDP), Andoni constituency; Granville Wellington (PDP), Asari-Toru constituency 1; Enemi Alabo-George, (PDP), Asari-Toru constituency II and Abinye Pepple (PDP), Bonny constituency.

Others are Mathew Dike (APC), Tai constituency; Josiah John Olu (APC), Eleme constituency; Innocent Barikor (APC), Gokana constituency; Friday Nubari Nke-ee (APC), Khana constituency II and Azubuike Chikere Wanjoku (APC), Ikwerre constituency.

While the change of guards in Rivers was more of political expediency, the resignation of Abia speaker was dramatic.