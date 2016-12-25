Magu ‘responds’ to Malami’s query on corruption allegation

Advertisement

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has responded to a query given to him by Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation, PUNCH is reporting.

On Wednesday, TheCable reported that Magu had been asked by Malami to respond to the allegations of corruption levelled against him.

This is owing to the investigation President Muhammadu Buhari ordered into top government officials accused of corruption.

However, it was learnt that Magu has responded to query after a 48-hour ultimatum was given to him.

“The query was dated December 19 and delivered to Magu on the same date,” a source told the newspaper.

“It was stated in the query that he must respond within 48 hours.”

Details of Magu’s reply are not yet known.

It is also believed that Babachir Lawal, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), is part of the officials whose cases prompted the probe ordered by Buhari.