Monday, December 26, 2016
MARKET UPDATE
Magu ‘responds’ to Malami’s query on corruption allegation

December 25
13:34 2016
Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has responded to a query given to him by Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation, PUNCH is reporting.

On Wednesday, TheCable reported that Magu had been asked by Malami to respond to the allegations of corruption levelled against him.

This is owing to the investigation President Muhammadu Buhari ordered into top government officials accused of corruption.

However, it was learnt that Magu has responded to query after a 48-hour ultimatum was given to him.

“The query was dated December 19 and delivered to Magu on the same date,” a source told the newspaper.

“It was stated in the query that he must respond within 48 hours.”

Details of Magu’s reply are not yet known.

It is also believed that Babachir Lawal, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), is part of the officials whose cases prompted the probe ordered by Buhari.

Abubakar MalamiEFCCIbrahim Magu
  1. Alhassan Mumuni
    Alhassan Mumuni December 26, 16:23

    Your comment..IBRAHIM MAGU ,HE NO HOW TO DO THE WORK AND NO ONE SHOULD STOP HIM, THE SAME WAY THEY DO TO RIBADU NOW THEY ARE AFTER MAGU ,THE SECURITY REPORT WHY THE DSS SEND THE REPORT TO THE HOUSE WHY NOT SEND IT TO MR PRESIDENT WHY THE HOUSE ,THE PRESIDENT OFFICE HAVE THE SECURITY REPORT OF ALL THE STATE DO THEY SEND IT TO THE HOUSE OF REP, GOD SEND BUHARI AND MAGU BURATAI TO FREE NIGERIA FROM CORRUPTION AND TERRORISM.

