Tuesday, August 1, 2017
Service chiefs arrive in Maiduguri — five days after relocation order

August 01
11:09 2017
Some service chiefs are currently in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, following the order of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo that they should relocate to the state.

At an emergency meeting last Thursday, the acting president asked Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, and Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff, to relocate to Borno to restore normalcy to the area.

The two military chiefs arrived in Maiduguri on Tuesday morning.

The directive followed the ambush and killing of oil experts and soldiers who were on an exploratory survey of Lake Chad last Tuesday.

At least 59 people have been reported killed in the attack which is one of Boko Haram’s bloodiest this year.

The army had claimed that it rescued all the staff of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) who were kidnapped after the attack, but it later admitted that it gave false information.

Boko Haram has increased attacks lately, despite the claim of the military that the sect has been defeated.

Acting President Yemi OsinbajoArmyboko haramservice chiefs
1 Comment

  1. pappi
    pappi August 01, 11:27

    This is one of the best decision Osinbanjo as made inn a while… let the battle begin. Boko Haram must be eliminated

Exchange Rates

Aug 01, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.50417.15372.73
LAGOS364474423
KANO364473424
PH365477428
ABUJA365474422
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
