MMM lifts restrictions on 2017 participants, leaves 3 million investors stranded

MMM Nigeria has announced the lifting of all limits on Mavros (participants) acquired in 2017, while those of 2016 remain under restriction.
As of December when the ponzi scheme placed ban on withdrawal, there were about three million investors.
But in a new statement, MMM said 2017 members can “actively develop the community and create new requests to provide help”.
“Dear members, MMM Nigeria lifts all the limits for Mavro, acquired in 2017. So, MMM Nigeria is coming back to normal,” the statement read.
“And now the members can actively develop the community and create new requests to provide help. For these requests orders will soon arrive, and after Mavro’s confirmation it will be possible to withdraw these Mavro without any restrictions or limits.
“Only Mavros acquired in 2016 remain under restriction. But we are actively working on new measures to make it possible for the members to withdraw Mavro 2016 in a larger amount without undermining the sustainability of the community.
“We have collected the screenshots of personal offices of members who received orders for their GH requests. Spread the screenshots via chats, social media and messengers. Let everyone know that MMM Nigeria is working. Every Nigerian should be aware that MMM is functioning well. It is very important.”
Many of the previous investors lost hope in the scheme after they were unable to access their money.
Gloria Samson, a Benue-based woman, who invested in the scheme, was said to have taken her life after the scheme crashed in December.
She reportedly invested a N400,000 loan she procured into the ponzi scheme.
According to reports, the deceased left her house on December 28, after she bade her children bye and apologised for any wrongdoing she might have committed against them.
Pls nobody should invest in MMM, they are new guiders who wanting to use the system to fraud new victims. Don’t listen to their promises is a big lie. Let them bring their participants money and pay to them. They don’t have your interest, they are aiming to suck you of your little. MMM is a fraud, use your money for geniun businesses. Don’t kill your friend in Lagos and get rich in Delta. One cry for you to smile. One day you will dearly pay for it.
Your comment hello mmm i want say this if our money is restricted which money do you think that we will use to invest again should i still or rob bank to invest we use god beg you people to remove restriction from my money invested in the system december 9 2016
Mmm pay our money pls n stop nagging. You guys r thieves, ole ,419. I only did it once n have hanged. Even d ones with little money u promised to pay ,you didn’t pay let alone d big ones.
We trusted u that is why we invested big to these scheme but y telling us that 2016 investor restricted and how do u expect anyone to invest in these year don’t you that 2016 investor are still that are going to invest 2017,beside many people has lost their due to collision of mom last year please have pity and let everyone g h without restriction or different method that we are seeing which we do not understand.
Mmm shld stop lying to ppl, nobody will invest again nonsense
I believe in MMM NIG.but the worst mistake ťhey did is to freeze pples account at December,we Nigeria’s don’t want such things,especially when it has to do with money.Before freezing the account,you should inform all members of that,and now there are other networking business that are gives more benefit than MMM,e.g get help world wide,so I will advise MMM attach such concepts to their own.Thanks
MMM is not a fraud pls. It is a pair to pair donation between participants. My 400000k is hanging too but I have hope it will locate me wen the system stablise
It would b possible if you put in the % growth of old mavros to a stop. If every participant PH even 20k each it would not still take care of this havoc caused by the administrators by freezing ppls account and still allow their mavro to grow every Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is the most stupid thing they have ever done. God help them.