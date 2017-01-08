Sunday, January 8, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 6, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,251.39 Deals 2,659.00 Volume 210,206,142.00 Value 1,510,695,230.89Market Cap 9,032,484,259,046.31TOP GAINERS GUINNESS 80 (1.1) ZENITHBANK 14.77 (0.27) OANDO 4.69 (0.15) UCAP 3.02 (0.14) ACCESS 6.28 (0.14) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 265.05 (-13.95) NESTLE 809 (-1) CADBURY 5.22 (-0.27) UBN 5.22 (-0.27) UACN 16.64 (-0.26) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 374.3456 EURO 319.0784 SWISS FRANC 297.7473 YEN 2.6039 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 375.577 EURO 320.128 SWISS FRANC 298.7267 YEN 2.6124 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.91 Natural Gas 3.304 (0.031) Gold 1177.40 (-3.90) Silver 16.535 (-0.102) Copper 2.5255 (-0.012) Wheat 424.50 (-1.75) Coffee 144.25 (0.50) Cotton 73.26 (-0.52) Cocoa 2259.00 (-3.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

MMM Nigeria introduces bitcoin, world’s best performing currency, in comeback plans

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
MMM Nigeria introduces bitcoin, world’s best performing currency, in comeback plans
January 08
13:24 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

MMM Nigeria, popular Ponzi scheme, has introduced bitcoin, the world’s best performing currency, as part of its mode of payment in its comeback plans.

The Ponzi scheme, which froze accounts of participants on December 13, 2016, is preparing to return, and it is throwing up a number of plans to get its community active again.

Bitcoin, the increasingly popular cryptocurrency or digital currency, was the best performing currency in 2016, appreciating by more than 100 percent in 2016, from about $400 per bitcoin to over $1,000 per bitcoin.

Prior to the freeze of MMM, participants were allowed to provide help in bitcoin, but they were paid back in naira. However, the new plan allows participants to receive payment in bitcoin, and watch their monies grow in bitcoin.

In a statement to participants, MMM said “due to the recent sharp price fluctuations of Bitcoin, MAVRO-BTC is being introduced in the system”.

“So far, we have only had Mavro-Naira in the System. Even though you provided help via Bitcoin, your Bitcoins, anyway, were recalculated into the Nigerian Naira at the exchange rate at the moment of providing help, and you were credited with Mavro-Naira in your PO,” the statement read.

“It was the naira amount that grew. In other words you received 30% a month specifically in the naira (not in Bitcoins, although you originally provided help using Bitcoins).

“Now, you have a chance to have 30% growth of the Bitcoin amount, not the naira amount. So, acquire MAVRO-BTC which will be credited in your PO and will grow at a 30% monthly growth rate. In a month not only 30% will be added to your initial amount, but it can increase itself due to Bitcoin price growth.

“And what if Bitcoin price is going to fall? In case Bitcoin price might go down, you will be able to return to naira at any time — instantly convert your MAVRO-BTC into Mavro-Naira (and vice versa, if Bitcoin price might increase again). This option is available in PO. You can convert both confirmed and unconfirmed Mavro.

“We hope that with implementing MAVRO-BTC, your participation in MMM will become more comfortable!”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
MMMMMM Nigeria
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Fm
    Fm January 08, 15:37

    Please when exactly is mmm returning?

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 06, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK309.45382.38327.21
LAGOS490600540
KANO485485595540
PH490600545
ABUJA490602543
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.