Monday, February 6, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 07, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:All Share Index 25,802.54Deals 2,350.00Volume 144,626,685.00Value 1,223,700,591.84Market Cap 8,892,445,823,706.65 TOP GAINERSGUINNESS 66.5 (2.97)ETI 10.3 (0.15)UBN 5 (0.06)UCAP 3.55 (0.05)NPFMCRFBK 1.13 (0.05)TOP LOSERSNESTLE 680 (-19.99)NB 133.11 (-1.43)UACN 15.2 (-0.79)GUARANTY 23.02 (-0.58)CADBURY 9.2 (-0.25)CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25£GBP 380.2821EURO 326.6428SWISS FRANC 305.2573YEN 2.6887Selling: $USD 305.25£GBP 381.532EURO 327.7164SWISS FRANC 306.2607YEN 2.6975CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 56.43Natural Gas 3.07 (-0.117)Gold 1219.20 (-0.2001)Silver 17.425 (-0.004)Copper 2.6175 (-0.068)Wheat 432.75 (-1.75)Coffee 146.10 (0.15)Cotton 76.57 (-0.35)Cocoa 2063.00 (-21.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1
February 03
21:22 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks.

According to NAN, the pound sterling and the euro traded at N616 and N530 respectively at the open market.

The Nigerian currency, however, remained stable at the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the market exchanging at N399 to a dollar, while the pound sterling and euro closed at N617 and N527, respectively.

The Naira also remained stable at the interbank window exchanging at N305.25 to a dollar.

Traders at the market said that the scarcity of the greenback was far from being over.

NAN reports that in spite of the weekly sale of forex to BDCs by the apex bank, the naira could not resist the temptation to fall.

The parallel  market, which was declared illegal by the BDCs, no longer responds to rising foreign exchange reserves, depreciating even as the reserves appreciate.

The forex reserves have gained more than $2 billion in 2017, rising to $28.2 billion as at Thursday, February 2.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
forexnaira
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. lele
    lele February 06, 11:13

    Your comment..It is obvious that this high Forex rate is artificially induced by saboteurs that are profiting heavily from it and sponspors that want this government to fail at all cost.Or how else can one explain a situation that is defying economists law of demand and supply?

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

February 06, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75392.12338.29
LAGOS497618525
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA498612525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.