Again, South Africans descend on Nigerians, ‘burn cars, destroy church’

The Nigerian community in South Africa has come under yet another attack from aggrieved individuals in their host country.
According to Ikechukwu Anyene, president of Nigeria Union in South Africa, the latest attacks began at 4am on Saturday.
He told NAN that the union had reported the incident to the Nigerian mission and South African police.
“As we speak, five buildings with Nigerian businesses, including a church have been looted and burned by South Africans,” he said.
“One of the buildings is a mechanic garage with 28 cars under repairs, with other vital documents, were burned during the attack.
“Also, the pastor of the church was wounded and is in the hospital receiving treatment.”
Anyene said the union had informed Nigerians in South Africa to be vigilant in the face of renewed xenophobic attacks.
According to him, the union received information that there will be xenophobic attacks against foreigners on February 22 and 23.
“We began taking precautionary measures when the incident took place today. The attack in Pretoria West is purely xenophobic and criminal attack because they loot the shops and homes before burning them,” he said.
Anyene called on the federal government to persuade its South African counterpart to protect Nigerians in their country.
“These attacks should not be allowed to continue because it is a big setback,” he said.
Xenophobic attacks have been on the rise of late in South Africa.
Last week, about 15 houses either belonging or rented by immigrants, especially Nigerians, were burnt by angry residents in Rosettenvile, south of Johannesburg.
This is most unfortunate especially where we have no government cover back home. How dare SA attempt to do this same attack on US citizens or even ordinary Zimbabwe, and get away with it! But, most regrettably, the Nigerian government (with ill-funded embassies) are incapacitated to respond.
My candid advice is for all nigerians in SA to relocate back home or move to other friendly nations and leave the timid SA-cans we fought with our precious blood and resources to deliver independence to. Bush people! Here in Nigeria, we hug them and allow them to feed fat. Ungrateful evil things!!!