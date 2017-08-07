Nnamdi Kanu blames Anambra attack on enemies of Igbo

Advertisement

Although the police and the government of Anambra state have attributed the attack at St. Philip’s Catholic church, Ozibulu, to a “feud between two brothers”, Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is saying otherwise.

Immediately after reports of the tragic incident that led to the loss of 12 lives occurred, there was a rumour on social media that the Boko Haram sect was responsible for it.

Some even blamed it on herdsmen, but the account of the members of the church who witnessed the attack revealed such reports as false.

However, Kanu, who addressed IPOB members at his father’s residence in Abia state on Monday, said the “enemies” knew “the right time to strike”.

He also blamed Ohanaeze Ndigbo, apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, and south-east governors for the killings.

“They have killed our people in Onitsha. They have been to the church to massacre our people in Ozubulu,” he said.

“Do you know why they killed people at Ozubulu? The enemies are very clever. Since I came out of prison they could not attack. They were waiting to drive a division between us and the politicians in Abuja, your governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“When they saw that we (the Igbo) were together, they couldn’t do anything. They kept waiting. They kept giving them (south-east governors and Ohanaeze leadership) money to attack IPOB.

“The moment they started doing what they were told, the enemies knew it was the time to strike. Our people are not reasonable enough to understand the threat facing them.

“The killing in Ozubulu is an example of how the enemy works. They first of all come and try your resolve and when you resist them, they use subterfuge to divide you. Once they see any space, they strike. Ohanaeze must know this.”

He reiterated his call that there would not be governorship election in Anambra if the federal government fails to conduct a referendum on the quest for Biafra.

“Tell me where in this world you have a governor like you have in Anambra, and the enemy will come and strike,” he said.

“When we ask you not to vote, people don’t understand. I warned you four years ago that a time will come when they would come into your house, your villages to massacre you and nobody will protect you. It has happened. Hasn’t it?

“They want us to vote in Anambra where they are killing our people; where they cannot protect us. The only reason why they want you to vote is because of the monthly allocation so that they can keep sharing money every month.

“They don’t care about you. They don’t give a damn about you.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the election for November 18.

Edwin Clark, elder statesman, has called for Kanu’s arrest over his pronouncement on the election.