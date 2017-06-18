Monday, June 19, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

‘Notorious kidnapper’, Evans, leads police to his detention camps

'Notorious kidnapper', Evans, leads police to his detention camps
June 18
22:52 2017
Chukwudi Onwuamadike, a notorious kidnapper also known as Evans, has led a team of police officers to what used to be the detention camps for his victims.

According to Channels TV, Evans on Sunday took the police officers to two buildings located in Igando and Ikotun, Lagos.

His victims are usually kept in these houses until a ransom is paid.

Evans told journalists that his arrest signals the beginning of the end of kidnapping in the country because his gang employed the use of sophisticated methods which no gang may be able to equal.

The kidnap kingpin who was arrested on June 10 is said to have two mansions in Magodo worth about N300 million and two houses in the highbrow area of Accra city, Ghana.

The 36-year-old is believed to have collected millions of dollars in ransom.

His wife, Uchenna Precious, says he has cancer and has begged on his behalf, pleading that: “He did not know what he was doing.”

  1. Truly Northerner
    Truly Northerner June 19, 00:48

    Evans doesn’t look like someone who has been in detention under police watch. see how clean and chill the man looks. What a way to treat a VIP suspected criminal!

