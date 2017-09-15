Friday, September 15, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Okupe urges Buhari to summon emergency council of state meeting over ‘national distress’

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Okupe urges Buhari to summon emergency council of state meeting over ‘national distress’
September 15
08:01 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to summon an emergency council of state meeting to seek a solution to the heightened tension in parts of the country.

An ongoing military exercise in the region — Operation Python Dance II — has resulted in several clashes between security operatives and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Abia state.

Several persons were reportedly killed and a police station in Aba was burnt during the course of the crisis.

TheCable reported that the crisis has spilled over to other states, including Rivers, where a police sergeant was reported to have been killed, and Jos, where the government has imposed a curfew to avert a possible clash between Hausa and Igbo communities.

Okupe said on Thursday that the situation was “frightening,” adding that unless some actions were taken to prevent further spread of “anxiety, anger, and danger,” it will not end.

“In times of this type of national distress, we must rely on some human institutions in the country for urgent intervention,” he said.

“Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo & Gen Theophilus Danjuma must meet with President Buhari within 24 to 48 hours. I know that Ibrahim Babangida and Gen. Abdulsalam are currently out of the country.

“An emergency council of state meeting must be summoned to discuss and find immediate and even if temporary solution to this current problem.

“Since there are no Igbo past heads of states, Ebitu Ukiwe and chief Alex Ekweme should be invited on this occasion for balancing.

“Present and past army chiefs of staff including Gen. Ihejerika and Minima should also attend. Two or three leaders of thoughts from the east, including the leader of Ohaneze should also be invited.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
abiadoyin okupeIPOB/Army clashOperation Python DancePresident Muhammadu Buhari
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Bishop
    Bishop September 15, 14:15

    Story for the gods , let the hyenas , jackals and the python continue there dance . Second base jare.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

Sept 15, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK360.05489.09430.51
LAGOS369480437
KANO367473433
PH368474435
ABUJA366475433
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.