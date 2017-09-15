Okupe urges Buhari to summon emergency council of state meeting over ‘national distress’

Advertisement

Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to summon an emergency council of state meeting to seek a solution to the heightened tension in parts of the country.

An ongoing military exercise in the region — Operation Python Dance II — has resulted in several clashes between security operatives and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Abia state.

Several persons were reportedly killed and a police station in Aba was burnt during the course of the crisis.

TheCable reported that the crisis has spilled over to other states, including Rivers, where a police sergeant was reported to have been killed, and Jos, where the government has imposed a curfew to avert a possible clash between Hausa and Igbo communities.

Okupe said on Thursday that the situation was “frightening,” adding that unless some actions were taken to prevent further spread of “anxiety, anger, and danger,” it will not end.

“In times of this type of national distress, we must rely on some human institutions in the country for urgent intervention,” he said.

“Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo & Gen Theophilus Danjuma must meet with President Buhari within 24 to 48 hours. I know that Ibrahim Babangida and Gen. Abdulsalam are currently out of the country.

“An emergency council of state meeting must be summoned to discuss and find immediate and even if temporary solution to this current problem.

“Since there are no Igbo past heads of states, Ebitu Ukiwe and chief Alex Ekweme should be invited on this occasion for balancing.

“Present and past army chiefs of staff including Gen. Ihejerika and Minima should also attend. Two or three leaders of thoughts from the east, including the leader of Ohaneze should also be invited.”