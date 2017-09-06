Total shutdown of varsities looms as non-teaching staff begin strike Sept 11

The joint action committee of Non-Teaching Staff of Universities has directed its members to proceed on a nationwide strike on September 11.
The directive is coming a month after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on a strike, shutting down some universities.
If the non-teaching staff unions begin its action, it will mean a total shutdown of federal universities.
The committee comprises the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).
Speaking at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Chijioke Ugwoke, chairman of the committee, said the government had failed to implement an agreement it reached with the unions in 2009; hence the need for the action.
“During the strike, there shall be no provision of services, no matter how skeletal,” he said.
“Concessions shall not be granted while all our members are to stay at home till further notice, unless as directed by JAC through their respective presidents.”
If the unions carry out their threat, the government will be battling to not only resolve its issues with them, but also with ASUU and resident doctors who embarked on a strike on Monday.
I weep for my country!
In a situation like this, there is the felt need for a total shut down via civil unrest for a total overhauling of the country. The ordinary man cannot afford any thing in the market anymore, salaries of civil servants stagnant while prices of goods and services increases every seconds and the government is highly insensitive to the plights of the people. The educational sector is aground and nothing seems to be done to salvage the situation. Revolution is the answer at the moment. Our ignoramus patience for a better Nigeria is long over due, thus, practical steps is needed now!