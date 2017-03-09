Thursday, March 9, 2017
Bayelsa gov visits Ibori in Oghara

March 09
16:54 2017
Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa state, on Thursday visited Oghara, the hometown of James Ibori, former governor of Delta state, on Thursday.

Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Dickson’s chief press secretary, said during the visit, the governor held a meeting with Ibori in his residence.

Iworiso-Markson said the meeting was about peace and security in the Niger Delta, “as well as possible roles Ibori could play in stabilising the oil-rich region.

“Ibori is expected to play a big role in rallying major stakeholders towards tackling some of the peace and security challenges in the region,” Iworiso-Markson said in a statement.

He disclosed that the two leaders equally discussed likely windows of opportunities for youths in the region to be more meaningfully engaged, as well as protect some of the critical national assets of the country in the Niger Delta.

Dickson had earlier met Ifeanyi Okowa, his Delta state counterpart.

Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), held a similar meeting with Ibori on February 4, when he returned to the country after serving a jail sentence in the UK.

“He met me for a short debriefing session and way forward; also, to welcome him back to his fatherland. We are also meeting soon to discuss issues of interest affecting the nation,” Daura had told reporters after the meeting.

Ibori was arrested in Dubai – Interpol operatives nabbed him on May 13, 2010 – and he was subsequently extradited to the UK.

A UK court convicted him of fraud in 2012 and handed him a 13-year jail sentence.

He regained freedom in December, after serving four and the half years and agreeing to be deported from the UK.

The former governor still commands a lot of respect among his people and across the region.

  1. Naijapikin1085
    Naijapikin1085 March 09, 18:11

    “Birds of the same feather flock toget her”

