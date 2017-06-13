Omokri’s book on Jonathan in peak position on two Amazon bestseller lists

Advertisement

A bestseller written by Reno Omokri, an aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, is at the peak of two Amazon bestseller categories.

The book – ‘Facts versus fiction: The true story of the Jonathan years, Chibok, 2015 and the conspiracies’ – was number one on both the ‘conspiracy theory’ and ‘business and investing’ categories on Tuesday morning.

Since it was published, it has enjoyed a healthy run on various bestseller categories on the global platform.

On first observation, it was 23rd on the ‘politics and social sciences’ category from where it then rose to 4th.

It was also 72nd and 75th on the ‘history’ and ‘religion and spirituality’ categories but has now risen to 9th on both categories.

From 51, 286th position on the global platform’s general bestseller category, it initially rose to 3,993rd but currently stands at 5,894th.

Jonathan has praised the book, saying its swift climb on the lists was indicative of Nigerians’ hunger for the truth.

The book has also received a number of commendations and reviews on Amazon.

Published on May 29, the book captured important events during the Jonathan-led administration especially the kidnap of the Chibok girls as well as the 2015 general election.

The author, Omokri, is a broadcaster and host of ‘Transformations With Reno Omokri’, a Christian TV show broadcast on San Francisco’s KTLN and Detroit’s Impact Network.