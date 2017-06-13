Tuesday, June 13, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Omokri’s book on Jonathan in peak position on two Amazon bestseller lists

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Omokri’s book on Jonathan in peak position on two Amazon bestseller lists
June 13
09:40 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

A bestseller written by Reno Omokri, an aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, is at the peak of two Amazon bestseller categories.

The book – ‘Facts versus fiction: The true story of the Jonathan years, Chibok, 2015 and the conspiracies’ – was number one on both the ‘conspiracy theory’ and ‘business and investing’ categories on Tuesday morning.

Since it was published, it has enjoyed a healthy run on various bestseller categories on the global platform.

On first observation, it was 23rd on the ‘politics and social sciences’ category from where it then rose to 4th.

It was also 72nd and 75th on the ‘history’ and ‘religion and spirituality’ categories but has now risen to 9th on both categories.

From 51, 286th position on the global platform’s general bestseller category, it initially rose to 3,993rd but currently stands at 5,894th.

Jonathan has praised the booksaying its swift climb on the lists was indicative of Nigerians’ hunger for the truth.

The book has also received a number of commendations and reviews on Amazon.

Published on May 29, the book captured important events during the Jonathan-led administration especially the kidnap of the Chibok girls as well as the 2015 general election.

The author, Omokri, is a broadcaster and host of ‘Transformations With Reno Omokri’, a Christian TV show broadcast on San Francisco’s KTLN and Detroit’s Impact Network.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
AmazonbestsellerReno Omokri. Goodluck Jonathan
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Fabulousity
    Fabulousity June 13, 17:12

    His Grace is sufficient

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

June 13, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK320.15412.01358.28
LAGOS365456405
KANO367460408
PH367462409
ABUJA365460405
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.