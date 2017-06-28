Dangote: Ignore Arewa youth…they only want relevance

Advertisement

Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Group and Africa’s richest man, has said Nigerians should ignore Arewa youth, who asked Igbo to leave the north in three months.

Speaking in Lekki, Lagos, over the weekend, Dangote said he is bothered about unemployment in Nigeria and the explosion of the country’s population, as a result of poverty.

Earlier, Arewa youth, asked Igbo to leave the north in three months, stating that they were tired of the Nigerian marriage and its “unnecessary baggage”.

But while reacting to this, Dangote said “unknown people are talking about Igbo leaving the North, and we are joining them to talk about it”.

“Why are we talking about it? It shouldn’t be discussed at all. Those saying it are just seeking relevance.”

Speaking on diversification of the Nigerian economy, the billionaire said government has been paying lip service to diversification since he came to Lagos in 1978.

“Since 1978, when I came to Lagos, government has been talking about diversification of the economy which has not happened up till now. It is also sad that nobody is challenging anybody about how many jobs he or she has created.

“In reality though, it is not solely government duty to provide jobs. It is also the duty of entrepreneurs, but government at all levels must provide the enabling environment.

“When there is no jobs, people get frustrated, and I can tell you that the Boko Haram insurgency is a product of frustration. The way to go is diversification. Nigeria should diversify its economy, and take crude oil as icing on the cake.”

He said his company, which is currently one of the top 10 conglomerates in Africa, and in the world’s top 400 will diversify the Nigerian economy.